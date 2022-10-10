ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local expert offers insight on Joplin’s record unemployment rate

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin and Missouri Unemployment Rate remained at a record-low this past summer. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest.

At the end of August, the Joplin unemployment rate was 2.4%.

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, this is the lowest the rate has been since 1990.

“Our labor force numbers are currently where they’re at prior to covid,” said Erin Slifka. Marketing PIO for the Joplin Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve recovered as far as those numbers go. What’s different now is that business demand has increased so the area employers are looking to fill more positions to meet those demands.”

Before this summer, Joplin had a previous low point of 2.7% of over a five-month stretch in the fall and summer of 2018 before the pandemic.

