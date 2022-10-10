Former deputy from Davidson County fired after arrest for possession of child phonography

A former Guilford County Deputy who lives in Davidson County was fired last week for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to a statement from the Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, deputy Steven Surratt was terminated on Oct. 7 following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Surratt’s arrest in mid-September.

There was no information available on how long Surratt was an employee with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Three separate arrest warrants were issued in Davidson County. Surratt was arrested in September and charged with eight counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All the violations are alleged to have occurred in Davidson County in December 2021.

Third degree sexual exploitation of a minor is defined as “a person... knowing the character of content of the material he possesses contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

It is a Class H felony which carried a sentence of four months of probation up to 39 months in prison, depending on the circumstances and prior history.