KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
KCTV 5
Authorities investigating suspicious death near 62nd & Tracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a suspicious death near E. 62nd Street and Tracy Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department says they received a medical call around 5 p.m. regarding an adult male in the area who was unresponsive. Both officers and...
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
KCTV 5
Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
DOCS: Excelsior Springs victim found with 'trash bag, metal collar' around neck
The Excelsior Springs victim who escaped a man's home and knocked on nearby doors for help was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck.
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct-tape, a metal collar and latex lingerie. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
KCTV 5
Two people dead in KCK mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A mobile home fire claimed two lives Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The KCK Fire Department reported fire personnel was called to a residence in the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue at 3 p.m. They found a mobile home had sustained heavy smoke and fire.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
KCTV 5
Advocates hope to raise awareness following Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping and assault investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advocates who search for the Kansas City metros missing children and young adults hope to raise awareness following a rape, kidnapping and assault investigation in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a 22-year-old woman told police he...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
KCTV 5
KCPD trying to locate 13-year-old not seen since Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday morning. According to the police, Javontez Wilcox was last seen leaving his residence near 117th Terrace and Food Lane on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. For...
KCTV 5
KCPD warns of street closings for 2022 Garmin KC Marathon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 26 miles of Kansas City roadways will be closing Saturday for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. The marathon, which begins at Emmanuel Clever II Boulevard just south of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, incorporates a 26-mile...
921news.com
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
Independence man pleads not guilty in death of Cass County highway worker
An Independence man pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of a I-49 highway worker early Saturday.
KCTV 5
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., charged in Excelsior Springs investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Mo (KCTV) - A judge entered a not guilty plea Tuesday for a man charged with holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her before she escaped and ran to neighbors for help. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after the...
