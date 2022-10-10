Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit weather: Cold weather to last through weekend and into next week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A cooler pattern is going to be with us right through the weekend and beyond. There could be a few sprinkles early Saturday morning but football weather inside the Big House for the Michigan – Penn State game looks dry (but breezy). An area of...
Wind, showers, storms head into Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – A cold front is moving through Wednesday evening, bringing high winds and some decent downpours between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce 40-50mph wind gusts and fairly heavy rainfall. Kalamazoo reported a 48mph gust this afternoon. Not expecting...
Better grab the umbrella — experts say wind, hail and more could be in store for Metro Detroit
Much needed rain is headed toward Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, but meteorologists said storms bringing gusty winds, possible hail and a big drop in temperatures are also expected.
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Metro Detroit to see temperatures in mid-70s before plunging into low 40s
Warmer temperatures are gracing the metro Detroit area Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy it while you can because it's the last taste of 70-degree weather for the foreseeable future. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon before dipping into the mid-60s as the evening comes. The sun will peek...
Fall color forecast in Southeast Michigan
With fall here, Michigan's leaves are undergoing their seasonal change. Here's when to expect them to reach their peak color in Southeast Michigan.
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Great Lakes states could become haven for those fleeing climate change, researchers say
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Report: Metro Detroit Home Sales Continue to Fall as Prices Rise
According to the September 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales had another rough month, plummeting 19.9 percent from 4,281 units to 3,431 unit year-over-year and adding 260 sales from this August. Near identical results were reported for pending sales, dropping 20 percent year-over-year,...
Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city
DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?. Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area. We’ve got...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
Great Lakes drownings exceed 100 deaths
(FOX 2) - Great Lakes drownings exceeded a hundred deaths this year after two more people died swimming in Lake Michigan last weekend. The total number of drownings in 2022 is now at 101 with 43 cases reported in Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said the two...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit
A new approach to tourism in Detroit hopes to capitalize on the public’s hankering for a good ghost story The post 6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
