Environment

Wind, showers, storms head into Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – A cold front is moving through Wednesday evening, bringing high winds and some decent downpours between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce 40-50mph wind gusts and fairly heavy rainfall. Kalamazoo reported a 48mph gust this afternoon. Not expecting...
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days

If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Report: Metro Detroit Home Sales Continue to Fall as Prices Rise

According to the September 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales had another rough month, plummeting 19.9 percent from 4,281 units to 3,431 unit year-over-year and adding 260 sales from this August. Near identical results were reported for pending sales, dropping 20 percent year-over-year,...
DETROIT, MI
Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city

DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?. Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area. We’ve got...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
FERNDALE, MI
Great Lakes drownings exceed 100 deaths

(FOX 2) - Great Lakes drownings exceeded a hundred deaths this year after two more people died swimming in Lake Michigan last weekend. The total number of drownings in 2022 is now at 101 with 43 cases reported in Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said the two...
FRANKFORT, MI
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI

