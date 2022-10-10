Read full article on original website
Related
texomashomepage.com
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On May 3, 2023, US travelers will need an updated driver’s license or identification card in order to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. While that deadline may be a bit more than six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
texomashomepage.com
22nd annual Horn Showcase underway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Some of the best breeds of longhorns from all across the nation are right here in Wichita Falls, but for this weekend only. The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a three-day event at the J.S Bridwell AG Center, events include horn measuring, champion genetics, and a heifer sale.
texomashomepage.com
WFPD Open House hiring event this Saturday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is hoping more people apply to join the police force through an open house event this weekend. The event is set for Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center on Flood Street.
texomashomepage.com
Bowling For Soup frontman goes country
DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
Downtown Bazaar offers up space and opportunity for local vendors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Opportunity for growth, that’s what owners of Downtown Bazaar are offering to those setting up booths inside. Try to imagine an indoor flea market, there are several different booths throughout the building where you can find just about anything you can think of. Back in May,...
texomashomepage.com
Celebrating ten years in Texoma
On today’s Talking Texoma, Gwyn talks to Chad from Luxury Bath, now celebrating ten years here in Texoma. They are the local leaders when it comes to tub/shower conversions. Gwyn asks Chad about how Luxury Bath came to be. He says that he and his brother had the idea of creating a company that comes into your house and controls the whole process.
texomashomepage.com
Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of November election?
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of Election Day in November? The short answer is sort of. “The job is hard, the hours are long and and the responsibilities are many,” Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff said. That’s why Hays County...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
texomashomepage.com
WFISD addresses progress on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
texomashomepage.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi stripped of victory in controversial game
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A controversial high school football game played between the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies has now been declared a double-forfeit. On Wednesday, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made up of the superintendents of the school districts represented in the district, decided to award Hirschi the victory in a controversial suspended game against the Graham Steers.
texomashomepage.com
Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
texomashomepage.com
Graham, Hirschi ejections modified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Association of Sports Officials has changed the total number of players receiving ejections on Friday, October 7, 2022, following a brawl during the District 3-4A matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and Graham Steers. Initially, a total of 26 players were ejected from the...
texomashomepage.com
Outcome decided in suspended Graham-Hirschi game
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up...
texomashomepage.com
Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
texomashomepage.com
First Step brings awareness to domestic violence
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, that’s according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. First Step has helped...
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi’s declared victory in question after new allegations
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after district officials awarded victory in the controversial Hirschi vs. Graham football game, the outcome was again called into question. Hirschi was declared the winner of the game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by the District 3-4A, Division II Executive Committee (DEC). The DEC...
texomashomepage.com
Red Cross teams up with local church for Sound the Alarm
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, around three out of five house fire deaths were caused by fires in homes without smoke detectors. That’s why First Baptist Church is partnering with the local Red Cross to host “Sound the Alarm,” where they are going...
texomashomepage.com
Vernon Police Chief announces retirement
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
Comments / 0