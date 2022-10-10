ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

texomashomepage.com

REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On May 3, 2023, US travelers will need an updated driver’s license or identification card in order to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. While that deadline may be a bit more than six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
TEXAS STATE
texomashomepage.com

22nd annual Horn Showcase underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Some of the best breeds of longhorns from all across the nation are right here in Wichita Falls, but for this weekend only. The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a three-day event at the J.S Bridwell AG Center, events include horn measuring, champion genetics, and a heifer sale.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

WFPD Open House hiring event this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is hoping more people apply to join the police force through an open house event this weekend. The event is set for Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center on Flood Street.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Bowling For Soup frontman goes country

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
texomashomepage.com

Downtown Bazaar offers up space and opportunity for local vendors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Opportunity for growth, that’s what owners of Downtown Bazaar are offering to those setting up booths inside. Try to imagine an indoor flea market, there are several different booths throughout the building where you can find just about anything you can think of. Back in May,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Celebrating ten years in Texoma

On today’s Talking Texoma, Gwyn talks to Chad from Luxury Bath, now celebrating ten years here in Texoma. They are the local leaders when it comes to tub/shower conversions. Gwyn asks Chad about how Luxury Bath came to be. He says that he and his brother had the idea of creating a company that comes into your house and controls the whole process.
LIFESTYLE
texomashomepage.com

Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of November election?

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of Election Day in November? The short answer is sort of. “The job is hard, the hours are long and and the responsibilities are many,” Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff said. That’s why Hays County...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

WFISD addresses progress on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
FORT MYERS, FL
texomashomepage.com

Hirschi stripped of victory in controversial game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A controversial high school football game played between the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies has now been declared a double-forfeit. On Wednesday, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made up of the superintendents of the school districts represented in the district, decided to award Hirschi the victory in a controversial suspended game against the Graham Steers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
texomashomepage.com

Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Graham, Hirschi ejections modified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Association of Sports Officials has changed the total number of players receiving ejections on Friday, October 7, 2022, following a brawl during the District 3-4A matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and Graham Steers. Initially, a total of 26 players were ejected from the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Outcome decided in suspended Graham-Hirschi game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

First Step brings awareness to domestic violence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, that’s according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. First Step has helped...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Hirschi’s declared victory in question after new allegations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after district officials awarded victory in the controversial Hirschi vs. Graham football game, the outcome was again called into question. Hirschi was declared the winner of the game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by the District 3-4A, Division II Executive Committee (DEC). The DEC...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Red Cross teams up with local church for Sound the Alarm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, around three out of five house fire deaths were caused by fires in homes without smoke detectors. That’s why First Baptist Church is partnering with the local Red Cross to host “Sound the Alarm,” where they are going...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Vernon Police Chief announces retirement

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
VERNON, TX

