fox17.com
Local musician paid $63 for parking for 36 minutes at a parking lot in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Devine, a musician and the owner of New Breed Music Group, says parking prices has musicians thinking twice about playing in downtown Nashville. Devine explains some bars offer a discount to pay a total of $10 for parking for the night while other bars...
Downtown Nashville street vendors react to Metro's proposed ordinance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville banned vending across a portion of lower Broadway back in July. But now, Metro is working on a new ordinance including more streets where vendors are a "no-go." If approved, vendors wouldn’t be allowed between Union Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard, the Cumberland River...
Construction underway for new housing development, park in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A project to revitalize the Madison area is underway. Birchway Rivergate by Greystar will be located on One Mile Parkway off Gallatin Pike. The community will feature more than 380 residential units ranging from 800 to 1,250 square feet. A lush public park dedicated to...
Rutherford County Schools converting storage spaces into classrooms amid overcrowding
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Schools in Rutherford County are continuing to battle issues of overcrowding. The school system says they've converted a number of storage spaces and teacher workrooms into classrooms. They are also trying to make full use of portables. One school is trying to fit 300 students into seven portables.
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
Principals fill sub roles as schools in Wilson County grapple with teacher shortages
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shortage of teachers across Middle Tennessee leaves those in the educational field concerned and in need of substitute teachers. A Wilson County teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff shortages are escalating to the point it's now putting school safety at risk.
Woman's home damaged from 75-mph straight line winds that ripped through Fairview
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
Take a selfie at this Nashville-area Halloween house to raise money for Shriners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Middle Tennessee has set up a massive Halloween display for a heartwarming cause. Heather and Michael Carver's home is nestled along Baxter Road in Joelton. Their house is completely decked out with spooky Halloween props, decorations, and "selfie stations." The Carver family...
Middle Tennessee's spooky, fall activities to visit this October
Fall is here in Middle Tennessee and you can already feel it in the air. FOX 17 News has complied a list of fall fun and Halloween activities that you can visit across the Midstate this month. Check out all the fall fun to be had below:. Boo at the...
No serious injuries reported in accidental shooting at Nashville gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was grazed by fragments of a bullet during an accidental shooting at Royal Range. Police tell FOX 17 News the officer was standing in line with other customers when another patron was inquiring about a weapon. Police say the patron was examining the gun and pulled the trigger towards the floor.
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Nashville for DNC, COVID-19 events
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--First Lady Jill Biden will visit Tennessee tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), flying in to Nashville International Airport (BNA). The First Lady will arrive in the late morning before heading to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. Biden will visit the site located at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to...
Smith County animal agency says they need the county's help to build an animal shelter
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Smith County Humane raised more than $100,000 of their own money to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to get pushback from county government. A county commissioner says they will delay the community from getting an animal shelter by several months. Smith County...
Fire causes heavy damage to grocery store, restaurant in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A fire in Franklin Monday night caused roughly $250,000 in damage to a local grocery store and restaurant. The Franklin Fire Department says a passerby spotted smoke coming from Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on West Main Street just before midnight. The building,...
First Lady Jill Biden visits Tennessee, encourages Nashvillians to get COVID vaccine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — First Lady Jill Biden is encouraging Nashvillians to get the Covid vaccine and booster shot. Dr. Biden stopped by a vaccine pop-up clinic Wednesday afternoon at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to thank clinic workers and promote the new booster. Data from the Center...
Passenger thrown from pickup truck in South Nashville crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges following a Monday night wreck in South Nashville that seriously injured his truck-bed passenger. Metro Police say Manuel Rayo-Navarro was speeding down Binkley Drive around 8:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign. Rayo-Navarro's Ford pickup truck collided with a Honda CRV. Police said Rayo-Navarro's 21-year-old passenger was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the vehicle.
Nashville Humane Association's Dog Day festival kicks off at Centennial Park Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Humane Association's (NHA) Dog Day festival will talk place at Centennial park Saturday as a day-long celebration of your favorite furry friends. For more than 30 years, NHA has been celebrating Nashville’s pups by hosting a Dog Day festival. The festival is one of...
Code Red: Severe weather threat for Middle Tennessee has expired
FOX 17 News was in a Code Red Weather alert for possible damaging wind and hail as the Midstate saw its first rain in a month. The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for the following Midstate counties until 10 p.m. CST: Bedford, Coffee, Overton, Rutherford, Van Buren, Wilson, Cannon, Cumberland, Giles, Macon, Pickett, Smith, Warren, Clay, De Kalb, Marshall, Grundy, Putnam, Trousdale and White.
Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
Police report shooting in Bellevue, gunshot wound victim showed up to hospital after
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police reported a shooting they believe is connected to the location 6952 Highway 70 S. in Bellevue where there was at least one victim. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Public Affairs officer said that there was a fight between at least three persons, and one of them pulled out a gun.
Blink-182 reuniting for global tour, will stop in Nashville next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in nearly a decade, multi-platinum group Blink-182 will be setting out on a world tour next year with a stop at Bridgestone Arena. The colossal tour includes performances in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Mark Hoppus, Tom...
