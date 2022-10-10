ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Downtown Nashville street vendors react to Metro's proposed ordinance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville banned vending across a portion of lower Broadway back in July. But now, Metro is working on a new ordinance including more streets where vendors are a "no-go." If approved, vendors wouldn’t be allowed between Union Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard, the Cumberland River...
NASHVILLE, TN
Construction underway for new housing development, park in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A project to revitalize the Madison area is underway. Birchway Rivergate by Greystar will be located on One Mile Parkway off Gallatin Pike. The community will feature more than 380 residential units ranging from 800 to 1,250 square feet. A lush public park dedicated to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Woman's home damaged from 75-mph straight line winds that ripped through Fairview

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
FAIRVIEW, TN
No serious injuries reported in accidental shooting at Nashville gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was grazed by fragments of a bullet during an accidental shooting at Royal Range. Police tell FOX 17 News the officer was standing in line with other customers when another patron was inquiring about a weapon. Police say the patron was examining the gun and pulled the trigger towards the floor.
NASHVILLE, TN
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Nashville for DNC, COVID-19 events

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--First Lady Jill Biden will visit Tennessee tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), flying in to Nashville International Airport (BNA). The First Lady will arrive in the late morning before heading to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. Biden will visit the site located at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fire causes heavy damage to grocery store, restaurant in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A fire in Franklin Monday night caused roughly $250,000 in damage to a local grocery store and restaurant. The Franklin Fire Department says a passerby spotted smoke coming from Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on West Main Street just before midnight. The building,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Passenger thrown from pickup truck in South Nashville crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges following a Monday night wreck in South Nashville that seriously injured his truck-bed passenger. Metro Police say Manuel Rayo-Navarro was speeding down Binkley Drive around 8:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign. Rayo-Navarro's Ford pickup truck collided with a Honda CRV. Police said Rayo-Navarro's 21-year-old passenger was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Code Red: Severe weather threat for Middle Tennessee has expired

FOX 17 News was in a Code Red Weather alert for possible damaging wind and hail as the Midstate saw its first rain in a month. The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for the following Midstate counties until 10 p.m. CST: Bedford, Coffee, Overton, Rutherford, Van Buren, Wilson, Cannon, Cumberland, Giles, Macon, Pickett, Smith, Warren, Clay, De Kalb, Marshall, Grundy, Putnam, Trousdale and White.
TENNESSEE STATE
Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
SMYRNA, TN
Blink-182 reuniting for global tour, will stop in Nashville next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in nearly a decade, multi-platinum group Blink-182 will be setting out on a world tour next year with a stop at Bridgestone Arena. The colossal tour includes performances in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Mark Hoppus, Tom...
NASHVILLE, TN

