ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Zoo takes action after bird flu detected in Arkansas poultry flock

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1qen_0iTlAw6p00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo announced Monday that all birds in the zoo are being moved indoors after a case of bird flu was discovered in Arkansas.

According to zoo officials, the move is being made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs

The bird house will be closed to the public until further notice.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Friday that an avian flu outbreak was identified at a Madison County farm.

Bird flu case identified in Arkansas flock, precautions for producers urged

The state has not had an avian flu outbreak since 2015 when 50.5 million birds were killed around the country in what was considered the most significant outbreak of the disease in United States history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Madison, AR
Little Rock, AR
Business
State
Arkansas State
County
Madison County, AR
fox16.com

Extreme wildfire danger expands in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit. Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#The Little Rock Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy