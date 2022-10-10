Read full article on original website
Related
mibiz.com
Developer revives plan for boutique hotel in Rockford; scraps 24-story downtown GR tower
ROCKFORD — Market disruptions that have halted some major construction projects from Wheeler Development Group LLC aren’t stopping the company from reviving plans for a 54-room boutique hotel in downtown Rockford. First proposed in 2019 and paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as hotel vacancy rates spiked, the Hotel...
WOOD
Development could bring over 400 apartments to downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400 apartments could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids in a planned 10-story development. The development, which would sit along Division Avenue between Wealthy and McConnell streets, will also include a retail space, a microbrewery and a food hall, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports. It will reuse the industrial building that’s already there along with new construction, according to the site plan.
51-lot housing development planned for site near Hudsonville school
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Heavy construction equipment and large mounds of dirt are the visible signs of the progress being made on a large-scale residential development in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township. The development, called Hidden Lake West, is located on 48th Avenue north of Baldwin Street. The housing project...
‘We’re looking to be an inspiration,’ says Grand Rapids ministry planning 50-unit tiny home community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside his office at Matthew’s House Ministry, Pastor George Werkema flips through a pamphlet showing what he believes is a strategy to reduce homelessness in Grand Rapids: tiny home communities. “We’re trying to give them a hand-up rather than a hand-out,” the 66-year-old former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Proposed townhomes near Mona Shores High School get planners’ OK
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A proposal for a townhome complex next to Mona Shores High School was recommended for approval by the Norton Shores Planning Commission following a lengthy, standing-room-only meeting Tuesday. The commission voted 5-2 to recommend the city council approve the 79-unit Fairway Farms complex on Seminole...
whtc.com
One Road Project Done, Another Road Work Headache Continues
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – One long-term road project is now complete in eastern Allegan County, while motorists in the Holland area have an ongoing, recurring headache to deal with. On Tuesday, officials of the state Department of Transportation, the Allegan County Road Commission and the Gun Lake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Muskegon calls on residents to help draft 'once-in-a-generation' master plan
NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Billed as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, North Muskegon city leaders are calling on residents to draft a revised master plan and zoning ordinance, which could impact development for years to come. The city’s current master plan was written in 1998. The campaign driving the revision...
beckersspine.com
Spectrum Health breaks ground on Michigan orthopedic facility with ASC
Healthcare project management services company Hammes Healthcare broke ground on a 117,000-square-foot Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. The new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center will house advanced orthopedic care, an orthopedic ASC, physician and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and orthopedic urgent care. Hammes is Spectrum's representative for...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Old motel becomes affordable housing unit for residents in Kalamazoo
The Lift Foundation partnered with Lockhart Management to turn The Knights Inn Motel into a 60 unit affordable apartment building aimed at addressing the housing crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Morning Belle coming to Breton Village
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell
Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
WWMT
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
Comments / 0