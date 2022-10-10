ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro City Hall closed after rainfall brings flooding

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro City Hall is closed Thursday due to flooding, according to the city. The city posted a notice of the closure late Wednesday on its Facebook page. The flooding occurred as heavy thunderstorms moved through the region Wednesday night. Authorities reported that five to seven homes...
WAYNESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomson, GA
Thomson, GA
Government
County
Mcduffie County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Local artist sees rise in mural request after big break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Building Permit#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WRDW-TV

Vehicle crashes into residential building on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. Dispatchers tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries. A resident tells News 12 they were trying to figure out how to get the truck out without...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Traffic moving after crash on Bobby Jones just past Mike Padgett Hwy

#Update | Crash is clear. Traffic is moving. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday and was reported with injuries. The incident happened on Bobby Jones eastbound just past Mike Padgett Highway heading towards […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Fire consumes structures on North Leg Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to two structure fires on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta. The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control. Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the businesses caught […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events, effective Oct. 14. All students below ninth grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy