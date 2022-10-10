Read full article on original website
Waynesboro City Hall closed after rainfall brings flooding
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro City Hall is closed Thursday due to flooding, according to the city. The city posted a notice of the closure late Wednesday on its Facebook page. The flooding occurred as heavy thunderstorms moved through the region Wednesday night. Authorities reported that five to seven homes...
Deal to sell old Aiken County Hospital still on track
The deal for the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital is still scheduled to close by the end of this year. “We are confident that the Dec. 31 deadline will be met,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said earlier this week. In May, following an executive session,...
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree. “And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but […]
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. 42-year-old Richard Sims, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 6: 49 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. This is a developing story.
Missing man located safe, Richmond County deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing man. On Thursday, Clem Miller, 62, was found safely deputies say.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the deputies, a pedestrian crash was reported in Augusta on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?. Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations. Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park. It’s a scavenger hunt to get...
Local artist sees rise in mural request after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
Vehicle crashes into residential building on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. Dispatchers tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries. A resident tells News 12 they were trying to figure out how to get the truck out without...
Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
Traffic moving after crash on Bobby Jones just past Mike Padgett Hwy
#Update | Crash is clear. Traffic is moving. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday and was reported with injuries. The incident happened on Bobby Jones eastbound just past Mike Padgett Highway heading towards […]
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Fire consumes structures on North Leg Court in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to two structure fires on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta. The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control. Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the businesses caught […]
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events, effective Oct. 14. All students below ninth grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared...
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
Business fire in early morning hours under investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A business on North Leg Court was fully involved, according to crews on the scene in the 4:00 hour Monday morning. It is unclear what caused the fire, which is under investigation.
Graduation ceremony held for 14 Augusta Fire Department recruits
Speakers at the Augusta Fire Department's graduation ceremony on Wednesday recognized and honored the accomplishments of the 14 recruits of class 2201.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Augusta on Monday. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
