WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man convicted of killing the wife of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, with 20 years suspended. Including other charges, he faces a 55-year active sentence. Collin Russell pleaded guilty to killing...
WSLS
WSLS
62-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 622 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. State Police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 6 p.m. Authorities tell 10 News that Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was...
WSLS
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
pmg-va.com
BCSO makes arrests in two incidents of malicious wounding
On Monday, October 10 at 2:44 pm, the E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway in the vicinity of H&H food Mart in Big Island. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head. The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfirnews.com
wfxrtv.com
Driver ejected from car in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash where a driver was ejected from a vehicle. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220 South in Franklin County. A Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, the driver then overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes, and hit an embankment. Upon hitting the embankment the driver identified as 39-year-old Matthew Wayne Burruss was ejected from the car.
WSLS
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
Augusta Free Press
WSET
38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Danelle Brown of Monroe was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Police identify victim of fatal pedestrian crash in Roanoke parking lot
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman who died after being hit by a car in a Carilion Clinic parking lot. Temple Jackson, 66, of Roanoke was identified as the woman who was fatally hit by a car on Monday, Oct. 3 around noon. When officers arrived at...
WSET
Juvenile death ruled accidental following Hoover St. NW shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center...
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
WSLS
Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police. Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
wfirnews.com
Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash
Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Cause of deadly southwest Roanoke house fire released
UPDATE: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s office determined that a deadly, early morning house fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person was killed and so was a dog. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, there were no smoke alarms inside the home. City...
