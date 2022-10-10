ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago USPS mail carrier recounts terrifying armed robbery in Humboldt Park

 3 days ago

Chicago USPS mail carriers are being targeted increasingly often by armed robbers who want to take their master keys. Union leaders say it's become a near daily occurrence at this point.

One mail carrier, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, shared her own terrifying experience being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The carrier said the robbery happened while she was delivering mail in Humboldt Park on Saturday afternoon.

"Two guys jumped out of the vehicle and said 'give me those keys,'" she said.

The two men pointed a gun at her and demanded her master keys. Master keys give access to all cluster mailboxes and blue boxes within a certain zip code.

She immediately handed the keys over and the men didn't hurt her. But the near death experience was all too real.

"It's like our lives are being threatened to go and be safe to deliver the mail," she said.

Chicago police are currently looking for a suspect accused of doing the same type of armed robbery at least five times since August. Police said in these incidents he's approached mail carriers, armed with a gun, and demanded they hand over their set of keys.

But National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago union president Mack Julion said it's been happening more often than that.

"It's more than just one person, it's becoming widespread," he said. "And the domino effect is, it really will impede mail service. Because if our carriers are not feeling safe, they're not going to deliver the mail."

"I don't know what could be done, but something has to be done," said the mail carrier. "I think we need security."

ABC7 reached out to USPS for a response, asking what they're doing to protect their workers from armed robberies like these. We have not heard back.

The union is also working with Alderman Derrick Curtis on introducing a city ordinance that would require cluster mailboxes to be placed inside the building, which would make carriers less susceptible to crime.

