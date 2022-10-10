This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO