Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

How Can the City Help Squeegee Kids?

People who live and work in Baltimore are waiting for answers from the city on what’s to be done about Squeegee kids on street corners. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on the complex issue. Williams says what these kids want is to have...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City schools tackling lack of A/C and heat, investing $400M in oldest buildings

Major renovations over the next few years are planned for some of the oldest school buildings in the Baltimore City Public Schools district. Lack of sufficient air conditioning and heat have plagued the public school system for decades, prompting early dismissals for students who lose out on valuable learning time. City and school leaders say it’s the next phase of the district’s 21st Century Schools building plan.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

City leaders to address bill on aging vacant homes in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Vacant housing is an issue that has been plaguing Baltimore. On Tuesday, Baltimore's Economic and Community Development Committee will discuss a bill on vacant structures.The legislation specifically deals with 311 complaint fines, meaning a law could go into place establishing a fee structure for repeated and justified requests to vacant properties.A fee would be imposed for each inspection.The goal is to incentivize vacant property owners to address multiple complaints about their aging properties.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fast Company

Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County rolling out free mobile flu vaccine clinics into neighborhoods

Baltimore County will begin running free mobile flu shot clinics for residents next week across the county as an effort to vaccinate more people. Local officials say they are trying to combat a dip in the number of people getting the flu vaccine. Health officials said it is unclear why there’s been a decline in flu shot vaccinations, but County Executive Johnny Olszewski has a theory.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

