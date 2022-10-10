ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Braves won't repeat as World Series champions in 2022

Man, that was a long time ago. I wasn't too far removed from high school and I'm pretty sure one of my colleagues wasn't even born yet, even though he claims otherwise. "Y2K" was probably still a conversation topic and only one Star Wars prequel had been released. Also, the...
ROME, GA
CBS 8

How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Robbie Ray vs. Yordan Alvarez was part of Mariners' 'plan', but here's why the matchup was likely to backfire

The Seattle Mariners scored in the top of the first inning in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup against the top-seeded Houston Astros. They scored three times in the top of the second and held a 6-2 lead in the middle of the fourth. It was 7-3 going to the eighth. It was still 7-5 with two outs in the ninth inning. And yet, the Mariners still lost.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

The Padres and Dodgers delivered everything that's great — and tense — about postseason baseball. Even a goose

LOS ANGELES — This game had everything: legendary pitchers looking to live down local ghosts, headline stars hitting home runs to the heavens, a reliever with a circuitous backstory touching 101 mph to get out of a jam, a bit of savvy deception, good defense, bad defense, the tying run coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against a closer pushing past his usual limit, a fowl on the field, Cody Bellinger getting a hit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, against whom he is 1-for-5 in his career.
