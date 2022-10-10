Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group
MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 39: Christian Pulisic
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. After experiencing the heartbreak of not qualifying for the World Cup as an 18-year-old in 2017, Christian Pulisic will bear the weight of expectations for the young United States men's national team at Qatar 2022.
FIFA・
Champions League: 5 storylines to emerge from the group stage
The group stage of the Champions League is close to reaching its climax. Here are the major storylines to emerge after four matchdays. Only two matchdays are left to be played in the group stage of the Champions League and several storylines have emerged over the course of the past six weeks.
FOX Sports
Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern's Champions League match
MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with...
Merritt Paulson steps down as Timbers, Thorns CEO, but remains silent on selling clubs
In the wake of a damning Sally Yates report, Merritt Paulson steps down as Portland Timbers, Thorns CEO. But he remains silent on if he'll sell clubs.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.
Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
Liverpool edged closer to Uefa Champions League qualification this evening after a 7-1 thrashing over Rangers, we have a look at how Twitter reacted to the result
FOX Sports
Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4
With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
FOX Sports
Chelsea women's coach Hayes taking time off after operation
LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes is taking time away from coaching Chelsea’s women’s team “for the foreseeable future” as she recovers after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy. In a statement she released Thursday, Hayes said she had the operation this month as she battles endometriosis. “I’m...
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
BBC
'There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard
Frank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. Everton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL
ROME (AP) — Happy or not, Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn’t the same without Erling Haaland. Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holder Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
SB Nation
Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston
Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
FOX Sports
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
FOX Sports
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
