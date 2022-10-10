Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Does Leader Appear in the Season 1 Finale?
Marvel Studios has finally wrapped up their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series with an epic fourth wall-breaking finale. She-Hulk did a lot of things for the studios line-up of gamma-radiated heroes and it seems that their future is bright. There were a ton of theories as to who was the big bad of the series, with some signs pointing to The Leader being behind everything. During the finale, we got to see who was behind the online Intelligencia community that had it out for the titular character as well as tying up all of the loose ends but it turns out to be a very different character than expected behind it all.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
She-Hulk: Does Daredevil Return in the Season 1 Finale?
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has dropped on Dinsey+, and it's already a fan-favorite final Marvel episode. Last week's episode featured the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and fans instantly shipped him with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Daredevil paid a visit to Los Angeles from New York in order to go up against Jen in court, but the two hit it off before he headed back home. It seemed like his story on the show was a one-episode deal, but fans were holding out hope that he would show up again. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
How SPOILER's Return Perfectly Sets Up She-Hulk Season 2
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law landed on Disney+ on Thursday, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on one heck of a thrill ride. The live-action series has celebrated the decades-long comic tenure of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and how her lives as a lawyer and superhero begin to intersect and overlap. That all came to a head in some wild ways in the season finale, and one of the episode's most casual moments could have laid the groundwork for a key status quo change for Jen, if the show ends up getting renewed for a second season. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
"I Don't Know That I Ever Want To Voluntarily Feel Like That Again": Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Scary Movies They Can Never Rewatch
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
Does She-Hulk's Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?
She-Hulk's finale is here and we've got the details about the show's post-credits scene. Yes, Marvel Studios sent the fans home with something to talk about. She-Hulk ends with Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in his jail cell after agreeing to go back to prison. Wong opens a portal for him and the two escape to Kamar-Taj together. It feels like this isn't the last viewers are going to see of Abomination. With The Leader confirmed as the villain of Captain America: New World Order, it would seem like Abomination will be around sometime around that movie. Thunderbolts fans are desparately wishing for Blonsky to be a part of that ensemble. But, things remain unclear on that front as well. Phase 4 certainly knows how to dangle a carrot for the audience. This raises questions about what the government is going to do about Wong deciding to spring a super human out of maximum security prison on a whim. So, a lot to digest.
What Does She-Hulk's Season Finale Mean for Captain America: New World Order?
She-Hulk's finale has fans wondering how this all fits together with Captain America: New World Order. The last episode of the Disney+ series got super meta as Jennifer Walters encountered the people pulling the strings in the MCU. No, it's not The Intelligencia, but rather an AI named K.E.V.I.N. calling the shots for all of these heroes. A lot of fans suspected that the blood theft plot would eventually lead to The Leader being the one behind the curtain. (It would make sense as Tim Blake Nelson was last seen in the MCU during The Incredible Hulk. But, sadly it isn't so!) Now, without that bridge to Captain America: New World Order, fans are left to wonder what actually happened during that finale. It seems like the machine is still behind these plot points, so don't expect that blood to have just magically disappeared.
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
Marvel's She-Hulk Finale: Case Closed
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Jennifer Walters, Esq. Lawyer, millennial, searching for a way to balance a career and her personal life. Then, an accidental dose of gamma-radiated blood alters her body chemistry. And now, when Jennifer Walters grows angry or outraged, a startling metamorphosis occurs — a transformation into the Savage She-Hulk! So goes the opening narration of Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale, riffing on the Ted Cassidy-narrated opening of the '70s Incredible Hulk television series. But this is not that show.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
