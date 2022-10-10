ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

New books at the library

By Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library:

FICTION TITLES

  • Upgrade by Blake Crouch
  • The Lost Girls Of Willowbrook by Ellen Marie Wiseman
  • Outside by Ragnar Jonasson
  • Point Last Seen by Christina Dodd
  • Murder In The Park by Jeanne M. Dams
  • Picasso’s War by Hugh Eakin
  • The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen
  • The Unkept Woman by Allison Montclair
  • Black Tide by KC Jones
  • Extenuating Circumstances by Joyce Carol Oates
  • Helpmeet by Naben Ruthnum
  • Mockingbird by Walter Tevis
  • We Can Never Leave This Place by Eric LaRocca
  • Visitation Of Spirits by Randall Kenan
  • 1,000 Coils Of Fear by Olivia Wenzel
  • Gospel Of Rot by Gregory Ariail
  • Good Measure by Nan Rossiter
  • Teenager by Bud Smith
  • Murder On The Menu by Fiona Leitch
  • Lost In Time by A. G. Riddle
  • The Murders At Fleat House by Lucinda Riley
  • Impending Strike by Lynette Eason
  • The Wilder Widows by Katherine Hastings
  • A Caribbean Heiress In Paris by Adriana Herrera

NONFICTION TITLES

  • I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
  • Why We Did It by Tim Miller
  • Diana, William, And Harry by James Patterson
  • Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs Of Mary Rodgers by Mary Rodgers & Jesse Green
  • A Place In The World: Finding The Meaning Of Home by Frances Mayes
  • Path Lit By Lightning: The Life Of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss
  • Life On The Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure by Rinker Buck
  • The Sewing Girl’s Tale: A Story Of Crime And Consequences In Revolutionary America by John Wood Sweet
  • Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections On Life, Loss, And Love From Little House’s Ma by Karen Grassle
  • The Pope At War: The Secret History Of Pius XII, Mussolini, And Hitler by David I. Kertzer
  • The Extraordinary Gift Of Being Ordinary: Finding Happiness Right Where You Are by Ronald D. Siegel
  • Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning Of Memory And Murder In The Mississippi Delta by Beverly Lowry
  • Cabin Fever: The Harrowing Journey Of A Cruise Ship At The Dawn Of A Pandemic by Michael Smith
  • Helltown: The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer On Cape Cod by Casey Sherman
  • Healing From Toxic Relationships by Stephanie Sarkis
  • Normal Family: On Truth, Love, And How I Met My 35 Siblings by Chrysta Bilton
  • The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide by Jenny Rose Carey
  • Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, And The Future Of America’s Overdose Crisis by Beth Macy
  • The Big Lie by Jonathan Lemire
  • Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average by Sheri Koones
  • Embrace Aging: Conquer Your Fears And Enjoy Added Years by Jeannette Guerrasio
  • Mindreader: The New Science Of Deciphering What People Really Think, What They Really Want, And Who They Really Are by David J. Lieberman
  • Around The World In 80 Birds by Mike Unwin
  • The Neuroscience Of You: The Surprising Truth About How Every Brain Is Different, And How To Understand Yours by Chantel Spring Prat

Visit www.hendersoncountync.gov/library to see free upcoming events for children, teens and adults at all Henderson County Public Library locations. Sign up to receive email alerts for the newest titles arriving each week, new editions of the quarterly newsletter and more. Stop by your nearest library location or call the Main Library at 828-697-4725 for more information.

