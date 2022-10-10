ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

All-inclusive playground breaks ground in Jackson Park, opening planned for spring

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhZ83_0iTl9XfA00

The all-inclusive playground at Jackson Park in Hendersonville is one step closer to reality following an official groundbreaking.

The Henderson County Board of Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8. The project has been designed to serve all the children in Henderson County by incorporating inclusive play features that help ensure children of all ages with varying developmental needs can play together, according to the county.

The projected completion date is spring 2023, with a ribbon cutting to be held during the annual Easter egg hunt at Jackson Park.

The playground is a collaboration between the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Pardee UNC Health Care, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, local businesses, and privately raised funds.

The suggested age range for the playground is 2-12, and the total user capacity is 294, according to plans presented to commissioners over the summer. The plan includes climbers, swings, slides, ramps, play panels and more.

Earlier this year, the state granted $200,000 for playground equipment for the project. A $150,000 tourism grant through the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority will also go toward the playground. The board of commissioners has also earmarked $400,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars for the project.

Jackson Park is the largest municipality-owned park in Western North Carolina. Its 200-plus acres are home to ballfields, basketball courts, tennis courts, a disc golf course, hiking trails, tennis courts, the Oklawaha Greenway, a bike skills area, tons of picnic tables, covered picnic shelters, a dog area and more.

The previous playground in Jackson Park was removed in 2020 due to safety concerns.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville

There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Government
Henderson County, NC
Education
Henderson County, NC
Lifestyle
Hendersonville, NC
Lifestyle
Hendersonville, NC
Government
City
Hendersonville, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Education
asheville.com

Un-be-leaf-able: Buncombe’s Falloween at Lake Julian Park is Oct. 22nd

“Orange” you glad autumn is in the air? That means it’s time to turn over a new leaf at Buncombe County’s Falloween. The popular Lake Julian Park event is free and features a variety of classic fall activities for the whole family. From recreation to entertainment to the scarecrow contest, there’s bound to be something you’ll like a latte (pumpkin spice optional).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

New public high school in Greenville County holds ribbon cutting

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREEN Charter Schools is launching its first stand-alone public high school of choice for 9th through 12the grade students in the Upstate. GREEN Upstate High School (GUHS), nearly 80,000 square feet, will be the home to 260 students in its first year of operation and is still enrolling for most grades.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Playground Equipment#Hiking Trails#Linus K12#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Pardee Unc Health Care#The Community Foundation#American
golaurens.com

County Council approves new subdivision ordinance

Laurens County Council took final action Tuesday evening on a months-long effort to close some loopholes in its subdivision ordinance that have caused rural residents in the Fountain Inn area to fear that subdivisions are ruining their way of life. Final passage of a new Subdivision Ordinance - #926 that...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Proposed RV Park in Anderson Co. denied by planning commission

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposed RV Park near Anderson Motor Speedway in the Piercetown Community of Anderson County is no more. Tuesday, the Anderson County Planning Commission denied the application for the park after several neighbors packed into the meeting and voiced their concerns. In their proposal, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy