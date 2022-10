(The Center Square) – According to a new report published by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about its Alternatives to Detention Program (ATD), the agency spent $361,218 a day on three kinds of technology to monitor those it released into the U.S., or $131,844,570 a year. The report states it spent $112,257.80 a day on GPS monitoring using satellites to track the location of foreign nationals released into the U.S. to ensure they were complying with the conditions of their release. ...

