Vote for Argus Leader's South Dakota high school football player of the week

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Running backs across the state had huge outputs this past week and a wide receiver still was able to find their way into the nominations.

Throughout the season, the Argus Leader will be picking four finalists for its football player of the week. The winner will be chosen by you. Vote now for the player of the week in the poll below:

Sioux Falls Argus Leader top high school football performers

Brendan Begeman, RB, Herreid/Selby Area

Begeman moved to No. 7 on South Dakota’s all-time rushing list by running for 343 yards and four touchdowns a week after he eclipsed 5,000 yards on the ground in his career. With one more game left in the season and a likely playoff run coming for HSA, the senior has a shot at the No. 2 spot by season’s end.

Porter Ihnen, WR, Lennox

Ihnen, a multi-sport star for Lennox, exploded against Madison on Friday. He accounted for all of the Orioles’ touchdowns, catching 11 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in Lennox’s loss.

Jaxsen Grevengoed, RB/WR, RooseveltWithouta true running back this season, Roosevelt has been creative getting the ball into the hands of its best playmaker in Grevengoed, and Saturday against Yankton, the Rough Riders handed him 26 carries out of the backfield. He took those carries for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also catching four passes for 36 yards to go over 200 all-purpose yards in Roosevelt’s win.

Juven Hudson, RB, Watertown

Hudson has been one of South Dakota’s most dynamic runners all season, and Friday was another special performance. He took 30 carries for 259 yards and three touchdowns in Watertown’s 24-14 win over Mitchell.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

