Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel

Former Jets tight end dead at 50
Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis has died at age 50. The news broke from an obituary made public by Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to the Green Bay Packers website, he died of an undisclosed illness and his funeral was...
Sean Payton talks about Panthers’ head coach job after Matt Rhule’s firing
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. It doesn’t sound like Sean Payton will be coming to your rescue. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on on Monday, and that had the NFL buzzing about a possible return to the league for Payton. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner
Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
As Landon Collins returns to Giants, he rips Dave Gettleman — and says, ‘I’m still a baller’
Landon Collins is back with the Giants — and he still can’t stand Dave Gettleman. Collins made that much clear Wednesday, when the former All-Pro safety addressed several topics — his departure from the Giants three years ago, his continued animosity toward Gettleman, and his expectations now that he’s a member of this team once again, albeit on the practice squad (for now).
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (10/11/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV,...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schultz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Raiders’ Davante Adams faces criminal investigation, possible suspension for pushing photographer
TMZ reports Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams faces possible criminal charges for pushing a credentialed person while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium following Las Vegas’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. According to TMZ, the photographer on the receiving end of the...
Giants’ matchup with Baltimore Ravens not just another game for Wink Martindale no matter what he says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- When Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale meets with the media Thursday in East Rutherford, it’s possible, maybe even probable, that he’ll try to sell Sunday’s meeting with the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium as just another game in his long coaching career. Down...
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
Giants, Eagles coordinators on list of possible Panthers head coach candidates to replace Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye compiled a list of potential candidates. On it is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Despite a lack of talent and a plethora of injuries, the Giants...
Cowboys decide if Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott will start Sunday vs. Eagles
The decision has been made. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports “Cowboys QB (Dak) Prescott will begin today’s practice throwing to side in rehab group — his first day of throwing since Sept. 11 thumb fracture. Then QB school before some light throwing to receivers at end of practice.”
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
