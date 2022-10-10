ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Crews battle fire at vacant business in St. Albans

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAanS_0iTl7Loc00

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire at a vacant business complex in St. Albans.

According to the St. Albans Fire Department, the fire is in the 2600 block of Grant Avenue in St. Albans.

Man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot in Huntington

They say the fire was in the roof and no injuries are being reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Fire safety poster contest winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The winners of the 5th Annual West Virginia State Fire Marshal Fire Safety poster contest have been announced. This year’s theme was Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Out of 94 artists, 12 were named winners! Winners include: Maeve Baldwin – C. […]
VISUAL ART
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s Bridge Day back for 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back and it’s right around the corner. Thrill seekers all over the country are gearing up for the event on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year, over 370 people will BASE jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge, which is the third-highest bridge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Saint Albans, WV
Sports
Saint Albans, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Albans, WV
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Flakes could fly in the West Virginia highlands

(WOWK) — The region could see it’s first taste of snow for the cold season as early as next week. Cold air is expected to roll sharply into the area starting Monday night through about Wednesday morning. Models show a very cold northwest flow of air with moisture from the Great Lakes which could mean […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more than 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Plane Was In Air For One Minute Before Deadly Crash In Salisbury Township, Officials Say

New details have been released in the Salisbury Township plane crash that killed a student pilot and injured a flight instructor last month, officials said. The single-engine Piper PA-28-140 took off from Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and was in the air for one minute before going down in a residential yard on the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, according to a preliminary report released by the NTSB on Friday, Oct. 7.
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest’ underway in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Cathy Justice is encouraging West Virginians that are 19 years and older to create a Christmas-themed bow that will be hung on the “bow tree.” According to a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, the bows will be unveiled at Joyful Night on Dec. 3, alongside ornaments made […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy