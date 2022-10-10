Crews battle fire at vacant business in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire at a vacant business complex in St. Albans.
According to the St. Albans Fire Department, the fire is in the 2600 block of Grant Avenue in St. Albans.
They say the fire was in the roof and no injuries are being reported.
