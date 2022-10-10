Read full article on original website
Wild
2d ago
this is comical because the Cuban republicans do this all the time. look at the giveaways they have at sedanos and Publix gift cards are flowing but it's an entire article when it involves black people.
Reply(2)
3
Duomo Di Cerberus
2d ago
Those corrupt craps are using the community $$$ to buy the votes… Liberals!!! But she was endorsed by Daniela Cava, another corrupted. I will vote for RED…
Reply
2
chocolate chip
2d ago
what about homestead where our give card we need help to we never get nothing no money no food no nothing and we are mad as hell we tired of being treated like the step child
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’. Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official. D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
margatetalk.com
Margate Commissioners Give Themselves $5,000 Bonus From COVID Rescue Funds
Margate City Commissioners gave themselves a $5,000 bonus from a pot of COVID economic rescue money last month, voting to take the payment despite vehement opposition from residents—and one of their own. The group of commissioners, vice mayor, and mayor voted unanimously for the benefit, which comes out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
marketplace.org
With bus drivers in short supply, one local transit authority seeks a hiring solution
Jhony Barona used to work in fast food and construction. But at his graduation ceremony in August, after training to be a bus driver, he beamed with pride thinking about his new job with Miami-Dade County’s bus system. He graduated with 31 other trainees. “I feel really, really amazing,”...
WSVN-TV
Proposed ordinance that would allow more crematories in Miami-Dade shelved after resident backlash
There are a rising number of families choosing cremation over burial for their loved ones. But a proposal to allow more crematoriums to be built in one county has some residents saying “not in my backyard.” 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. In 2020, 7News cameras captured black smoke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Miami New Times
Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics
State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
bulletin-news.com
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client’s Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Corporate America takes note of effort to become more sustainable, kinder to our planet
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Pollution is killing our ocean, which is filled with more than 150 million tons of plastic. Earlier this year, the city of Miami Beach took a bold step to reduce its plastic footprint by ditching Coca-Cola as its official beverage sponsor and partnering up with Pepsi, which pledged to drastically reduce its plastic packaging.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police Department await arrival of Rapid Deployment Force returning from Southwest Florida
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders return from Southwest Florida after their search and rescue efforts, more than two dozen officials awaited their return to go back out to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Several officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered outside of the communications center...
Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.
The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
NBC Miami
Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted
A North Lauderdale man is facing several grand theft charges for a series of store thefts in May. Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson, 23, was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. According to the arrest reports, Wilson walked into a Best Buy store in Plantation May...
NBC Miami
Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation
A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
Comments / 14