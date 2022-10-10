ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

CCPD obtains new evidence in Quinton Simon investigation

By Brett Buffington
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrTc5_0iTl7BzM00

UPDATE : CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have seized new evidence in the disappearance of Quinton Simon.

The Chatham County Police Department tweeted the following: “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward & we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us. We continue to pursue all avenues to bring Quinton home, following all leads and evidence. There will be no further public statements today.”

PREVIOUS STORY : CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been five long days since little Quinton Simon was last seen. Since then the 20-month-old has been the center of a search that’s now making national news.

Investigators used a pump to drain the swimming pool in the backyard of Quinton’s grandparents’ home. That pool and the home are two of the places Chatham County Investigators and federal agents are searching again.

Over the weekend, WSAV obtained the recordings from the morning Quinton went missing, giving a better idea of what Quinton’s mom told 9-1-1.

The WSAV Investigative Unit was told Monday that the 9-1-1 call Leilani Simon made at 9:42 last Wednesday morning and the body camera video of officers searching this home for little Quinton, are both part of an ongoing investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LE19J_0iTl7BzM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM4GN_0iTl7BzM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qqa1_0iTl7BzM00

The Chatham County Attorney’s Office told WSAV those weren’t available because of an ongoing investigation.

“We have to protect the integrity of the investigation and that’s first and foremost,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

WSAV uncovered an exclusive new detail showing that Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, did in fact have legal custody of Quinton and his older brother. WSAV learned that Quinton’s mom was ordered to pay child support for the two boys.

Court documents show Leilani Simon had been to court and knew she would be ordered to pay. The judge’s ruling was signed exactly one week before Quinton disappeared and filed the morning of his disappearance.

The third page of the court order said, “Lelani Simon would have to start paying child support on November 1st and wouldn’t stop until the boys turned 18, married, became emancipated or died.”

There are an incredible number of resources now devoted to finding Quinton. Not only is the Chatham County Police Department, but Hadley told WSAV Monday afternoon there are now FBI agents from across the country on the case. Forty agents, including every agent from the Savannah and Brunswick field offices.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

Quinton Simon A BLOCK

The search for a missing Chatham County toddler has become a recovery mission. Investigators say they are now looking for little Quinton Simon’s body. Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac …. Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police who spent more than a week searching for a toddler who was reported missing from his home have gathered enough evidence to conclude that the boy is dead and name his mother as a suspect in his death and disappearance, the police chief said Thursday. Authorities are still searching for the body […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead

Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. The Chatham County Police Department also said Quinton's mom, Leilani is the prime suspect in the case. Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to …. Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Ccpd#Wsav Investigative Unit
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJCL

Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Rincon PD collecting hurricane relief items

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department is collecting items to assist hurricane relief efforts in Florida. Pickup locations opened October 6. The pickup locations are the Rincon Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Items needed include: Disinfectant wipes Disinfectant spray Extension cords Toilet paper Water Batteries Flashlights Tarps Nails Hammers First […]
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror dozens of others for which Murdaugh […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy