KIVI-TV
College of Southern Idaho offering free childcare for its students. Here's how to see if you qualify.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) recently received the CCAMPIS grant which offers free child care to students. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program supports the participation of low-income parents in postsecondary education through the provision of campus-based child care services.
