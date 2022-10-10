ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parowan, UT

Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say

 3 days ago

PAROWAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle while the two were in an argument over their relationship and cheating.

Parowan Police were able to find Webb after she fled the scene and take her into custody without incident.

Webb has been booked by the Iron County Sherriff’s Office for the third-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault and the Class B misdemeanor of Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident.

