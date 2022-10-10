Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Additional showers into Wednesday
After an initial offering of storms on Tuesday night, there will be two more windows that bring the rain opportunity. In the hours leading up to sunrise, we’ll have a band of rain slide through. This brings some steady light rain through for about 90 minutes to two hours over any one place.
KAAL-TV
Spotty storms lead off on/off rain
A broken line of storms is expected to develop along a cold front advancing from the west. This activity arrives locally after 9 PM and exits by about 2 AM. Some miss the this activity but with the storms that do get going, the late season scenario will be more favorable to see some small hail form and the already gusty wind will be more easily enhanced. It’s not a widespread severe weather scenario but there is something worth watching.
Comments / 0