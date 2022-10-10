Read full article on original website
There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a year of change in Vermont politics, with open seats in six of eight statewide offices. That includes attorney general, a position left open when T.J. Donovan decided not to run again after six years on the job. In the primary elections in August,...
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
An electronic sign across from Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan office ahead of the bulk of the state's new gun laws set to take effect Thursday. A federal judge has ruled that the law still stands, for now. [ more › ]
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
Man in West Virginia has New York change state gun buyback rules with loophole
New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling which restricted some aspects of the law. The Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1. It strengthens requirements for permits, expands the...
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
Since 2020, U.S. cigarette smoking has dwindled to an all-time low of 12.5% according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite this remarkable milestone, e-cigarettes and vaping devices continue to infiltrate our youth and young adult populations nationwide. The use of flavors in tobacco products is an ongoing issue specifically pertaining to younger individuals. Reality Check, a youth-based program of New York State recognizes October 13th as “Seen Enough Tobacco Day”. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the tobacco industry’s irresponsibility by investing billions in tobacco marketing toward youth and minority populations in our communities.
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
A recent study has confirmed what most New Yorkers already know; we have some of the worst roads in the United States. But how bad are they? MoneyGeek released the report, which ranks states based on their road conditions,. MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the...
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams are locked in a dead heat in their race for Central New York’s seat in Congress, according to a poll commissioned by Conole’s campaign. Conole (43%) led Williams (42%) among likely voters by an amount within the poll’s margin of error...
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
