ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Art#Gun Laws#Statehouse#Politics State#Politics Legislative
WCAX

New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics

A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
iheartoswego.com

Reality Check Has "Seen Enough Tobacco" in New York State

Since 2020, U.S. cigarette smoking has dwindled to an all-time low of 12.5% according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite this remarkable milestone, e-cigarettes and vaping devices continue to infiltrate our youth and young adult populations nationwide. The use of flavors in tobacco products is an ongoing issue specifically pertaining to younger individuals. Reality Check, a youth-based program of New York State recognizes October 13th as “Seen Enough Tobacco Day”. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the tobacco industry’s irresponsibility by investing billions in tobacco marketing toward youth and minority populations in our communities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Advocates and state legislators rally outside the New York State Capital for access to cancer medications

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Makes Top 5 For Worst Roads In America

A recent study has confirmed what most New Yorkers already know; we have some of the worst roads in the United States. But how bad are they? MoneyGeek released the report, which ranks states based on their road conditions,. MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy