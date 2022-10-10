Read full article on original website
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
Gov. Scott makes 3 key appointments
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week announced three key appointments to his administration. According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Chen served as the medical advisor to the state’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic and was also served as former Vt. secretary of health under Former Gov. Peter Shumlin.
Sanders to visit Vermont high schools for town halls
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday will be hosting town halls with high school students in southern Vermont. Wednesday’s meetings are with students at Rutland High School and Mount Anthony Union High School. Sanders says it’s more important than ever to listen to young people and...
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vermont attorney general
Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours...
Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman and Joe Benning stepped onto the WCAX debate stage Wednesday night. The two candidates hoping to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor went head to head fielding questions on issues facing Vermonters and how they would serve as Vermont’s number two. Benning, a...
Building a Workforce: Vermont Is Trying to Bolster the Ranks of Skilled Workers to Construct Housing, but It Will Take Time
Lily Lukaszevicz doesn't remember her guidance counselor, or anyone else, suggesting she pursue construction training when she was a high school senior in Lancaster, Mass. "Everyone just sort of got fast-tracked to 'What college are you going to?'" Lukaszevicz said. "They didn't ask, 'Do you want to go to college?'"
Vermont ag officials offering $290K in ‘specialty crop’ grants
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
Wednesday Weathercast
Zuckerman and Benning debate for Lt. Governor post. USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients. A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. Updated: 5 hours ago. After months of delays,...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
Childcare Providers: Vermont Has Erected a Barrier to Retention Bonuses
When Dawn Irwin, director of the Essex Junction childcare center Growing With Wonder, learned last month that the state had finally released an online application for early childhood educator bonuses, she was excited. The payments — $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-timers — are part of a $7...
Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means
Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
Last Quarter: Fall 2022 Vermont Housing News
In response to historic demand, Vermont has seen a surge of home construction in the past few years. Most are multifamily buildings. To see what's been springing up, Nest surveyed a few of the newest buildings in northern Vermont. Burlington: 77 Residences is a newly opened 49-unit apartment building that...
Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont farms that grow specialty foods are getting a funding boost. The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets says specialty foods can be honey, maple, hops, mushrooms or fruits and veggies. The new funding is from the USDA. This year, some of the recipients include...
Longtime Co-op Creator Matt Cropp Turns His Attention to the Housing Crisis
When Matt Cropp was in sixth grade, he saw firsthand the line between the haves and have-nots. That was the year he transferred from a Baltimore-area elementary school to the pricey St. Albans School, a prep school for boys in Washington, D.C. Cropp's mother was an art teacher there, which granted him access to a place that Business Insider lists as one of the most expensive private schools in the country.
Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop
CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
