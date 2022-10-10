ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
WCAX

Gov. Scott makes 3 key appointments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week announced three key appointments to his administration. According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Chen served as the medical advisor to the state’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic and was also served as former Vt. secretary of health under Former Gov. Peter Shumlin.
WCAX

Sanders to visit Vermont high schools for town halls

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday will be hosting town halls with high school students in southern Vermont. Wednesday’s meetings are with students at Rutland High School and Mount Anthony Union High School. Sanders says it’s more important than ever to listen to young people and...
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vermont attorney general

Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX

Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman and Joe Benning stepped onto the WCAX debate stage Wednesday night. The two candidates hoping to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor went head to head fielding questions on issues facing Vermonters and how they would serve as Vermont’s number two. Benning, a...
WCAX

Vermont ag officials offering $290K in ‘specialty crop’ grants

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Zuckerman and Benning debate for Lt. Governor post. USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients. A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. Updated: 5 hours ago. After months of delays,...
WCAX

New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics

A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
VTDigger

Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means

Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
sevendaysvt

Last Quarter: Fall 2022 Vermont Housing News

In response to historic demand, Vermont has seen a surge of home construction in the past few years. Most are multifamily buildings. To see what's been springing up, Nest surveyed a few of the newest buildings in northern Vermont. Burlington: 77 Residences is a newly opened 49-unit apartment building that...
WCAX

Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont farms that grow specialty foods are getting a funding boost. The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets says specialty foods can be honey, maple, hops, mushrooms or fruits and veggies. The new funding is from the USDA. This year, some of the recipients include...
sevendaysvt

Longtime Co-op Creator Matt Cropp Turns His Attention to the Housing Crisis

When Matt Cropp was in sixth grade, he saw firsthand the line between the haves and have-nots. That was the year he transferred from a Baltimore-area elementary school to the pricey St. Albans School, a prep school for boys in Washington, D.C. Cropp's mother was an art teacher there, which granted him access to a place that Business Insider lists as one of the most expensive private schools in the country.
mynbc5.com

Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
WCAX

Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop

CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
VERMONT STATE

