Asheboro, NC

Temporary water changes coming to Asheboro, find out why here

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
Asheboro officials are gearing up for a temporary change to the city's water treatment system.

"The City of Asheboro will be switching to free chlorine as our primary disinfection treatment on Tuesday, November 1st," reads information from the city.

Free chlorine is an older method of disinfecting drinking water. The current disinfectant method used by the city Is a chloramine-based system.

"It gets rid of the byproducts of the treatment process," said Water Resources Director Michael Rhoney, adding that free chlorine has been around for some time.

The transition will last for a few weeks.

"This change in treatment will last several weeks and we will switch back to the customary chloramine treatment process," reads information from the city. "The City will continue to ensure optimum water quality flushing of the water mains by releasing water from fire hydrants."

According to the city, the change is to maintain water quality.

"This change in treatment is necessary to ensure optimum water quality throughout the distribution water mains," reads information from the city.

Rhoney added that the temporary change is required by state regulations to ensure water quality.

"It's a means of ensuring were providing optimal.quality of water,"

The city warns, water customers could notice changes in the water.

"You may initially detect a slight increase in chlorine taste or smell as the switchover in treatment processes occur," according to the city.

Residents who use water for medical purposes should plan ahead.

"Customers who use city drinking water for certain special purposes including kidney dialysis may need to make adjustments because the chlorine disinfection process will change some characteristics of the water," reads information from the city. For additional information water customers can contact the city at 336-626-1215.

