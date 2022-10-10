What questions do you have for Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley, J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan?

Good morning,

Today is a very important day in Ohio, the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election.

Wednesday is a pretty big day too. Early voting starts Oct. 12 at boards of election in each of Ohio's 88 counties.

Click link to submit a question: What questions do you have for the 2022 Ohio governor and U.S. Senate candidates?

Check your registration to vote in Ohio on the Ohio Secretary of State's online voter registration search at www.ohiosos.gov.

Election 2022: Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in Ohio

I hope you have a plan. Voting is one of the greatest responsibilities we have to democracy.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, a Democrat, has accepted invitations to debate incumbent Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican.

DeWine has not yet accepted any invitations to debate Whaley.

Senate candidates J.D. Vance, a Republican, and Tim Ryan, a Democrat, had their first debate last night, Oct. 10.

Ohioans are concerned. They are worried about the economy, reproductive rights, education, and other issues. They want to know what candidates are going to do about these issues if they are elected.

The Dispatch Editorial Board will sit down with the candidates and ask them about the issues you care about as part of a meeting with representatives from our nearly 20 sister papers, which include the Akron Beacon Journal , Cincinnati Enquirer , The Canton Repository , The Mansfield News Journal and The Newark Advocate .

Whaley and Ryan have agreed to participate. We are still awaiting confirmation from DeWine and Vance.

Our meetings will be held even if only one candidate shows up. We will make recordings of our meetings available to you because it is critical that you hear from the candidates to make the most informed decision.

The USA TODAY Network Ohio/ Suffolk University Political Research Center poll offers a glimpse into what Ohio voters want, but I'd like to get a better sense of the issues at the top of mind for people who call Greater Columbus home.

Your voices and your vote matter.

So, what else is on your mind?

Let me know your thoughts in a letter to the editor of 200 words or less emailed to Letters@Dispatch.com.

Include your name, address and daytime phone number. The address and number are needed for verification and won't be published.

It is a place to share in meaningful discussions.

