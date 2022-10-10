ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Hochul needs to block NY Legislature’s ‘everybody sue’ lunacy

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVBJO_0iTl6MjY00

Amid soaring inflation , a shaky economy and looming state and city budget gaps, the geniuses in the Legislature this year passed a bill to raise costs for New Yorkers further by expanding the state’s wrongful-death law — and thus rewarding lawyers. It’s up to Gov. Kathy Hochul to block it.

Known as the Grieving Families Act, the bill would let survivors sue for personal grief, not just quantifiable monetary expenses. It would also extend the time they have to sue to 3½ years and let unmarried partners and others collect damages.

Lawyers who get a big chunk of the awards will do great. But average New Yorkers will suffer: The extra billions plaintiffs collect won’t fall from the sky, after all; they’ll come largely from insurance companies that’ll pass costs to customers. Businesses that are hit will, in turn, jack up prices or trim workers to save money.

Health-care providers will be especially hurt: Medical Society prez Dr. Parag Mehta cites actuarial estimates predicting a 40% hike in malpractice premiums for private doctors and 45% for hospitals. The New York Business Council’s Lev Ginsburg fears the bill will force physicians to deploy “defensive medicine,” such as ordering extra tests to protect them from potential suits. Others warn of doctors fleeing the state.

Auto-insurance premiums, meanwhile, would jump 6% and general liability coverage 11%, per a New York Civil Justice Institute study .

Not even local governments would be safe: New York State Conference of Mayors head Peter Baynes envisions a “torrent of speculative litigation that will strain local government budgets,” even though, thanks to the state’s “uniquely hostile liability environment, municipalities are already roped into a disproportionate number of lawsuits.”

“This bill will drain municipal budgets, increase household expenses” amid inflation and “devastate New York’s already strained health-care system,” adds Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York boss Tom Stebbins.

At the moment, the gov ( as usual ) claims to be undecided (it’s her usual “I’ll tell you where I stand after you reelect me” shtick). Yet this is a no-brainer: To protect New Yorkers, Hochul needs to ensure this bill never becomes law.

Comments / 29

Harvey A Ward Jr
3d ago

Businesses will leave New York for greener money making pastures elsewhere! There's too much favoritism towards greedy Bar Association protected and licensed litigators everywhere!

Reply
16
Craig Laubacker
3d ago

She needs to stop passing radical laws to please her party or supporters to get votes. Look at the whole state and it's residents and not just political hot issues

Reply
4
bobmarley
3d ago

She needs to block herself…..from wasting oxygen. It does her no good

Reply
25
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
EDUCATION
wskg.org

New York’s Comptroller Says Corruption Can be Curbed. Here’s How

NEW YORK NOW – New York’s top money-manager has a few ideas for curbing corruption in New York, including a proposed black-out period for campaign donations from companies who do business with the state. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, who’s up for re-election next month, says he’d also welcome...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

1 month to go: New York governor's race picks up intensity

NEW YORK -- In a little less than a month, voters will decide the New York governor's race, which is taking on a new intensity as Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin race toward the finish line.Some might call it a "Rose Garden strategy," but Hochul calls it being governor. She was able to take full advantage of the powers of incumbency by taking action on an issue that is central to her election campaign, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported."This is the next stop on the journey to let the nation know that this is the state of New York...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lunacy#Economy#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ny Legislature#New Yorkers#The Grieving Families Act
NewsChannel 36

Advocates and state legislators rally outside the New York State Capital for access to cancer medications

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
ALBANY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
cityandstateny.com

Zeldin takes risky bet on governor’s race

When former Gov. George Pataki pulled off an upset victory against then-Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1994, Rep. Lee Zeldin had only just started high school. Pataki served three terms, with his last electoral victory coming in 2002. Over the past two decades, Zeldin has done a lot. He joined the...
POLITICS
WPMI

New York state's new gun law causes controversy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy