Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink

Dunkin' Donuts just unveiled a new rewards program last week.

The program says it offers "more food and beverage" rewards.

Customers are dissatisfied about the new free drink threshold and are taking to social media to complain about the program.





Dunkin' Donuts unveiled a new rewards program last week that said it would offer "more food and beverage" freebies, increased flexibility with points, and a new "loyalty tier" that unlocked special rewards for the brand's most devoted customers.

A scan of social media suggests many devoted customers aren't so enthusiastic about the change.

Under the new guidelines, customers receive 10 points for every dollar spent, with rewards starting at 150 points. Before the change, customers received 5 points for every dollar they spent, and rewards started at 200 points.

But customers are voicing frustration that the threshold for getting a free drink has skyrocketed from 200 to 700 points — and many have taken to the likes of Twitter and Reddit to complain.

According to this tweet by Magdelene J. Taylor highlighting several complaints on the DunkinDonuts' subreddit thread, one user wrote, "I find that my free drink goes from 200 points to 700 points. Of course, we all know this new rewards program was done to cut costs."

More than 60 customers have complained about the program on Twitter since it was unveiled last Thursday.

Another customer under the Twitter handle, @KevinTCottrell, tweeted, "DD Perks was way better. Why did you change the program @dunkindonuts?"

Many of them have also announced that they would stop buying from Dunkin'. Even worse, some threatened to shift their allegiance to Starbucks.

Dunkin' Donuts did not immediately respond to Insider's request for a comment.