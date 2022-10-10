ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

nbcboston.com

What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?

A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Signs of housing market slowdown becoming reality in New Hampshire

The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
REAL ESTATE
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Business
WCVB

Understanding Question 1: Massachusetts' proposed new tax on income over $1 million

BOSTON — After years of political talk, Massachusetts voters will be deciding this November whether the state's wealthiest residents should pay more in income tax. Question 1, sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax, is a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would establish an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in New Hampshire highest in 8 months

MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19-positive hospitalizations are at their highest in eight months, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 13 fewer people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals. Of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
GAS PRICE
WMUR.com

Most of New Hampshire under flood watch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
ENVIRONMENT
theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Claremont celebrates opening of airport terminal

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Claremont, New Hampshire, is celebrating its newly renovated airport. State and local leaders cut a red ribbon Wednesday in front of the Claremont Municipal Airport’s new terminal. It’s one of several improvements made at the general aviation airport over the last couple of years. Others include a new apron and reconstructed runways.
CLAREMONT, NH

