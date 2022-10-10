Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?
A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
nhbr.com
Signs of housing market slowdown becoming reality in New Hampshire
The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Ski areas absorbing higher costs as New Hampshire-run Cannon asks for modest price hike
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire ski areas are preparing for the new season, and even though they're facing increased costs, that doesn't necessarily mean the cost of lift tickets will be skyrocketing. Wildcat Mountain plans to open Nov. 18, and its snow guns have already been firring up. "We've...
WCVB
Understanding Question 1: Massachusetts' proposed new tax on income over $1 million
BOSTON — After years of political talk, Massachusetts voters will be deciding this November whether the state's wealthiest residents should pay more in income tax. Question 1, sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax, is a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would establish an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT
A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
westernmassnews.com
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Mass. approves an almost half-billion dollar investment in electric grid upgrades
"Self-healing" technology is part of the collective effort of Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil. A new wave of modernizations to the Commonwealth’s electric grid is coming, following the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities’ approval of a $450 million investment in this grid earlier this week. The investment, approved...
laconiadailysun.com
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in New Hampshire highest in 8 months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19-positive hospitalizations are at their highest in eight months, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 13 fewer people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals. Of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths over past week as hospitalizations increase
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state over the past week as hospitalizations have risen. On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Hospital Association reported the highest number of patients with a positive COVID-19 test since Feb. 14. The New Hampshire...
WCVB
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
WMUR.com
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
WCAX
Claremont celebrates opening of airport terminal
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Claremont, New Hampshire, is celebrating its newly renovated airport. State and local leaders cut a red ribbon Wednesday in front of the Claremont Municipal Airport’s new terminal. It’s one of several improvements made at the general aviation airport over the last couple of years. Others include a new apron and reconstructed runways.
