"I Don't Know That I Ever Want To Voluntarily Feel Like That Again": Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Scary Movies They Can Never Rewatch
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
Shantaram review – Eat Pray Love with added hunk? Disappointingly not
Not even Charlie Hunnam constantly taking his top off can save Apple TV+’s new thriller about an ex-convict in Bombay. And don’t get me started on the accents
Weinstein Exposé Changed The Industry, Ashley Judd, Zoe Kazan Tell Rapt NYFF Audience At ‘She Said’ World Premiere
Intimacy coordinators, new protocols and safeguards and “things that seem very small on the page” have made Hollywood a better place for women in the MeToo era unleashed by the New York Times’ Oct. 5, 2017 investigation of Harvey Weinstein, said Zoe Kazan, who plays journalist Jodi Kantor in Maria Schrader’s She Said. “We are still living in an oppressive patriarchy. That’s not special to our industry. There is so much change left to be effected,” Kazan said at the world premiere of the Universal Studios’ release at the New York Film Festival. But, “One of the things that has...
She-Hulk viewers think Marvel series teased exciting Bruce Banner twist
Marvel fans are convinced the She-Hulk finale teased an exciting Bruce Banner storyline.The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law was released on Thursday (13 October), and many viewers think the episode set up a chapter for Hulk that fans have been requesting for some time.This storyline would position Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner as World War Hulk – one of, if not the most unbeatable forces in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).In episode two, Hulk, in his Smart form that was introduced in Avengers: Endgame, leaves Earth to “take care” of “somet things” and, in the finale, he returns with a...
