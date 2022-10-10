Teofimo Lopez will box an opponent who hasn’t won either of his last two fights when he returns to the ring December 10. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. is in the process of finalizing a deal for the former lightweight champion to oppose Jose Pedraza in a main event ESPN will televise that night from Madison Square Garden in New York. Lopez will make his second appearance as a full-fledged junior welterweight when he faces Pedraza in a 12-round, 140-pound bout.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO