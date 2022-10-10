Read full article on original website
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
Fury Praises Wilder, Denounces Joshua: One Man Took Me to Court to Fight Me!
Tyson Fury’s opinion of Anthony Joshua has reached a new low. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, was trying to make a fight with London’s Joshua for Dec. 3 but talks fizzled earlier this month. It now appears that Fury may be heading for a third fight with Derek Chisora instead.
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Caleb Plant: Dirrell Likes To Act Like A Bully But Sells A Lot Of Wolf Tickets
Caleb Plant is never at a loss to find an enemy in the super middleweight division. It’s never personal, though he questions whether it’s the case for Anthony Dirrell. The buildup to the battle of former super middleweight titleholders has been nothing short of contentious. It’s par for the course for both fighters, though Plant detects a pattern from his upcoming opponent.
Warren: If Joshua Wants, There's Two Great Fights With Joyce And Dubois
Frank Warren admits there is nothing left to discuss as it relates to Anthony Joshua facing his company’s biggest client. It does not mean that the Hall of Fame promoter is not interested in doing business of any kind with the former two-time unified heavyweight titlist. The past several...
Jason Moloney: Tough Task For Kambosos, As I Rate Devin As A Special Fighter
Jason Moloney will once again have an up-close view for the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran bantamweight contender from Australia is obviously rooting for a different outcome this time around. He also recognizes that countryman George Kambosos once again faces a gargantuan task ahead of his rematch with reigning lightweight king Devin Haney. The second fight comes four months after Haney (28-0, 15KOs) traveled halfway around the world to soundly outpoint Kambosos over twelve rounds this past June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Jose Uzcategui Calls Out David Benavidez: "I'm The Opponent That David Needs"
Following a one-sided beating against Andre Dirrell, Jose Uzcategui announced his presence to the rest of the super middleweight division. Though he believed that his IBF world title reign had only just begun, Caleb Plant had other ideas. On January 13th, 2019, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Plant...
Jose Pedraza Chosen Over Sandor Martin As Teofimo Lopez's Opponent 12/10 At MSG
Teofimo Lopez will box an opponent who hasn’t won either of his last two fights when he returns to the ring December 10. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. is in the process of finalizing a deal for the former lightweight champion to oppose Jose Pedraza in a main event ESPN will televise that night from Madison Square Garden in New York. Lopez will make his second appearance as a full-fledged junior welterweight when he faces Pedraza in a 12-round, 140-pound bout.
Elijah Pierce vs. Daron Williams For WBC Silver at Live Casino Hotel Maryland
On Saturday night, October 15th, Jeter Promotions returns to the Hall at Live! inside of Live Casino Hotel Maryland with an incredible night of boxing that will be headlined by an eight-round bout featuring Elijah Pierce taking on Daron Williams for the WBC Silver Super Bantamweight Title. Jeter Promotions will...
Olascuaga-Sustaita ESPN Knockout Weights From Niagara Falls
Anthony Olascuaga continues the fast track towards a flyweight title shot. The ambitious 23-year-old flyweight from Los Angeles enters his second career regional title fight through just his fifth pro bout, as he faces fellow California native Marco Sustaita. Both fighters easily made weight for their scheduled ten-round WBA Fetelatin flyweight title fight, which headlines an ESPN Knockout show Friday evening beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET from Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.
Shields: I Really Feel in My Spirit That I'm Going To Knock Marshall Out!
WBC, IBF, WBA middleweight champion Claressa Shields aims to secure a statement win, by knocking WBO champion Savannah Marshall out on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was initially due to take place last month, but the entire event was postponed when Queen Elizabeth unexpectedly passed...
Welcome Back, Deontay. But You're Still Not a Hall of Famer
Deontay Wilder is fighting this weekend. (photo by Ryan Hafey) But it’s OK if you hadn’t heard. After all, it’s on the same night as the lightweight title rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr., a fight that’s gotten (and deserves) more attention. It’ll be...
Photos: Liam Paro, Brock Jarvis - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. (photos by Mark Robinson) Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is...
Deontay Wilder: Helenius Has A Warrior Heart; I’m Definitely Not Taking Him Lightly
Deontay Wilder would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in 2023. The former WBC heavyweight champion has talked about both bouts during the buildup toward his return from a one-year layoff October 15. Wilder has made it clear, however, that he hasn’t overlooked his upcoming opponent, Robert Helenius, just because he has spoken about challenging Ukraine’s Usyk for his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts and finally fighting England’s Joshua, who has lost back-to-back 12-round title fights to Usyk.
Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'
Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ramirez Preps For Bivol, Eyes Canelo: 'Two Mexican Fighters in The Ring, it’s a War Guaranteed'
OK, let’s figure this out. Gilberto Ramirez is 31 years old. He’s unbeaten in 44 fights. He’s certainly talented and it wouldn’t be a stretch to label him charismatic. So why isn’t he a mainstream star in today’s boxing galaxy?. Good question. Then just...
Visa Issue Almost Made Adames Pull Out Of Montiel Fight; Daughter Died During Camp
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames almost didn’t make it to Los Angeles in time to weigh in for the impressive victory that made him the WBC interim middleweight champion and the mandatory challenger for Jermall Charlo’s 160-pound title. An extended delay in receiving the work visa Adames...
Daniel Dubois-Kevin Lerena In Discussion For November 26 WBA Title Fight
Daniel Dubois will potentially land a southpaw challenger for his next fight while in pursuit of a title consolidation clash with Oleksandr Usyk. BoxingScene.com has learned that South Africa’s Kevin Lerena has emerged as the frontrunner to next challenge for Dubois’ secondary WBA heavyweight title. The fight is not yet finalized but trending in the right direction for a tentatively planned November 26 show at The O2, per a source with intimate knowledge of current talks.
Terri Moss Marches Forward With 15th 'Corporate Fight Night'
It’s Monday of fight week, panic time for most promoters. But Terri Moss is not most promoters, and as the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame member was preparing for Thursday’s Atlanta Corporate Fight Night event at the Center Stage Theater, she was as cool, calm and collected as she could be.
Montana Love vs. Steve Spark - Undercard Information
Montana Love’s first headline hometown show will be a family affair as his older brother and Olympian Raynell Williams continues his return to boxing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday November 12 – with Khalil Coe and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili also added to the Ohio bill.
