Hwy 19 Winthrop box culvert replacement project postponed to 2023
The Highway 19 box culvert replacement project in Winthrop will not be completed this year due to unanticipated soils conditions. The roadway will be restored and reopened to traffic by the end of October, weather permitting. Travelers will continue to be detoured to Highway 15, Sibley County Road 10, and...
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday
No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Pennock man injured in Kandioyohi County beet truck rollover Wednesday
A Pennock man was injured when the beet truck he was driving overturned in Kandiyohi County Wednesday evening. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12, at 9:36 p.m., law enforcement learned of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with one person possibly injured near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th avenue SW.
Three area women injured in Brown County collision Monday
Three southwestern Minnesota women were injured when their vehicles collided in Brown County Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 10, Samantha Ann Matter, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge eastbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Brown County Road 16, Matter’s Ford was rear-ended from an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven by Kya Maria Diaz, age 23, of Darfur.
Hanska dog breeder accused of tax fraud
A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch
The death of a Mountain Lake man, Bradley Junker, 44, is currently being investigated. The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch. At the scene, Junker was discovered deceased. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
Three injured in Renville County collision Monday morning
Three people were injured in a Renville County collision Monday morning. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 10, at 6:58 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Roads 11 and 21, about three miles northeast of Renville.
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand
Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand, age 53 of Willmar formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully, while under hospice care after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Chronic impaired driver gets five years in prison after arrest in Olivia last year
In Olivia Tuesday, 40-year-old Craig Michael Van Dam of Apple Valley was sentenced to 60 months in prison after being found guilty last month of First Degree Driving While Impaired. The judge denied a request for a downward departure in his sentence. On July 22nd 2021, Olivia police stopped Van...
Willmar man placed on probation after police shooting incident
A Willmar man who admitted he wanted to commit suicide by cop was sentenced on 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday morning. On December 16th, 57-year-old August Lafeen threatened his probation officer at a Willmar apartment with a gun and refused to drop it when confronted by police. He was shot and wounded, and it later was discovered the gun was a fake.
WINTHROP FIELD FIRE
The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Lester Precht
Lester Precht, age 93, of Bird Island died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Olivia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, October 17, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
