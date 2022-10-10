Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand, age 53 of Willmar formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully, while under hospice care after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

