Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate
FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
DCSO seeking to identify three theft suspects
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify three people that deputies say were involved in a theft from Rural King earlier this week. DCSO officials say these suspects stole $1500 in merchandise. Deputies described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Jeep Compass....
In September, KSP Post 4 arrests 24 impaired drivers, cites over 500 speeders, gives more than 150 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its September Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,946 citations and arrested 24 impaired drivers. Opened 44 criminal cases, made 302 arrests and served 90 criminal court documents. Cited 515 speeders and...
One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser
One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday. Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them that she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, an arrest citation states. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.
Five men indicted on alleged separate drug, firearm charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned five indictments separately charging individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. His prior felony convictions include theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but less than $10,000), retaliation against a participant in the legal process, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), and receiving stolen property (firearm). If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;
Man with machete shot and killed by police inside Clarksville Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police late Monday night at the Clarksville Walmart. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Morgantown Police Officer earning praise for going above and beyond to assist elderly woman whose pipes burst in her bathroom
A Morgantown police officer is receiving richly deserved kudos for going way above and beyond to assist an elderly woman after a major plumbing issue left her bathroom flooded. In a social media post shared by Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, the elderly woman’s daughter, Sherry Lynn Kirby, expressed heartfelt...
At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate
PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
GC Fiscal Court approves applications to allow golf carts on roads in 2 subdivisions. Fiscal Ct. meeting time changes.
Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved two Home Owner’s Associations’ applications to allow the operation of golf carts on county roadways. County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon presented the applications, and the Traffic Safety Committee’s recommendations, to Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson and magistrates concerning the allowance of golf carts in Nolin Lake Estates (17 roads) and Rock Creek Landing (five roads).
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
