Leitchfield, KY

WBKO

Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate

FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

DCSO seeking to identify three theft suspects

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify three people that deputies say were involved in a theft from Rural King earlier this week. DCSO officials say these suspects stole $1500 in merchandise. Deputies described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Jeep Compass....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
k105.com

In September, KSP Post 4 arrests 24 impaired drivers, cites over 500 speeders, gives more than 150 courtesy notices

Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its September Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,946 citations and arrested 24 impaired drivers. Opened 44 criminal cases, made 302 arrests and served 90 criminal court documents. Cited 515 speeders and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser

One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
PARK CITY, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday. Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them that she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, an arrest citation states. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Five men indicted on alleged separate drug, firearm charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned five indictments separately charging individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. His prior felony convictions include theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but less than $10,000), retaliation against a participant in the legal process, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), and receiving stolen property (firearm). If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Man with machete shot and killed by police inside Clarksville Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police late Monday night at the Clarksville Walmart. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wcluradio.com

At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate

PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

GC Fiscal Court approves applications to allow golf carts on roads in 2 subdivisions. Fiscal Ct. meeting time changes.

Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved two Home Owner’s Associations’ applications to allow the operation of golf carts on county roadways. County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon presented the applications, and the Traffic Safety Committee’s recommendations, to Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson and magistrates concerning the allowance of golf carts in Nolin Lake Estates (17 roads) and Rock Creek Landing (five roads).
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

