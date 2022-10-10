Read full article on original website
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Abandoned dog in search of forever home after being rescued by Tulane student
Bernstein said the dog was trembling and frozen with fear so he rushed to its side to comfort the purebred German Shorthaired Pointer.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Life-sized dinosaur replicas to come to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are coming to New Orleans. Life-sized replicas of the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28 until Sunday Oct. 30. The event is kid-friendly and features a...
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
NOLA.com
NOPD staffing
A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
Successful weekend for Gretna Fest vendors
In Jefferson Parish, festival organizers are catching their breath and heading to the bank after a successful weekend.
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
Twin sister of Hard Rock collapse victim Anthony Magrette still hurting and angry three years later
As we approach the anniversary of the horrific event, one of the victim's sisters is telling us why she's still furious with the City of New Orleans.
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
Man hospitalized in Algiers Wednesday night
A man is hospitalized after being shot in Algiers Wednesday night. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Elmyra Avenue and De Armas Street.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
A Gentilly resident is fearful of hanging in front of his home, after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street. Officers reported they responded to a...
wwno.org
After Plum Orchard bike fatality, victim mourned by neighbors: 'He was like family'
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
theadvocate.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
Coming in hot! Fat Boy’s Pizza to open West Bank ‘express’ location
Heads up, Louisiana! Pizza chain Fat Boy's Pizza is officially coming to the West Bank, restaurant owners announced on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
roadtirement.com
New Orleans’ famed above ground tombs in St Louis Cemetery No. 1
St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 was established via a Royal Spanish Land Grant in 1789. It was originally outside the city limits, and was at least twice its current size. The Archdiocese of New Orleans now has control of this cemetery. Currently the only way you can get into the cemetery is with a licensed tour guide. Unfortunately vandalism has forced this action. This cemetery was definitely on our list of things to “be sure to see” when we visited New Orleans in January, 2018.
