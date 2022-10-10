ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News

If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy