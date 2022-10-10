Fall Leaf Festival Returns to Finch Arboretum

Angel Spell, Parks & Rec, Assistant Director of Natural Resources, No Phone Number Available

The trees are lighting up, naturally! Mother Nature is doing her best to paint the Arboretum in anticipation of Spokane’s annual celebration of fall.

Fall Leaf Festival

Saturday, October 22

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

John A. Finch Arboretum

3404 W. Woodland Blvd.

FREE

Rain or shine

This annual family event gives everyone a chance to play in the leaves, celebrate trees, check out vendors and explore the Arboretum.

Take your family photo in our huge pile of leaves or with the scarecrow and straw bales. Master Composters will demonstrate how to make black gold out of kitchen and garden waste. Enjoy hands-on projects for everyone: do a scavenger hunt, discover how to make birds welcome, and learn your leaves. Visit with the many vendors who can help you connect with your environment and with conservation of our community.

NEW THIS YEAR: Grab a warm beverage from Surge Coffee Truck and listen to live music from Dario Ré!

Residents that live in a participating jurisdiction of the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System and complete all composting activities may take home a free compost bin. Please bring proof of residency to be eligible.

Bring your family to this free, fun event - rain or shine! Be ready to play outside no matter the weather. The event is presented by City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry and Spokane County Master Composters and Recyclers. Supporting sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts.