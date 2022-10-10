ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Fall Leaf Festival Returns to Finch Arboretum

Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
Angel Spell, Parks & Rec, Assistant Director of Natural Resources, No Phone Number Available

The trees are lighting up, naturally! Mother Nature is doing her best to paint the Arboretum in anticipation of Spokane’s annual celebration of fall.

Fall Leaf Festival

Saturday, October 22

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

John A. Finch Arboretum

3404 W. Woodland Blvd.

FREE

Rain or shine

This annual family event gives everyone a chance to play in the leaves, celebrate trees, check out vendors and explore the Arboretum.

Take your family photo in our huge pile of leaves or with the scarecrow and straw bales. Master Composters will demonstrate how to make black gold out of kitchen and garden waste. Enjoy hands-on projects for everyone: do a scavenger hunt, discover how to make birds welcome, and learn your leaves. Visit with the many vendors who can help you connect with your environment and with conservation of our community.

NEW THIS YEAR: Grab a warm beverage from Surge Coffee Truck and listen to live music from Dario Ré!

Residents that live in a participating jurisdiction of the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System and complete all composting activities may take home a free compost bin. Please bring proof of residency to be eligible.

Bring your family to this free, fun event - rain or shine! Be ready to play outside no matter the weather. The event is presented by City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry and Spokane County Master Composters and Recyclers. Supporting sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts.

KXLY

Sunshine and light winds make for a great day – Mark

Beautiful weather continues with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s all week. Overnight lows are near normal with low to mid-40s temperatures. This weekend the sunny and warm conditions continue. In fact, we should see this pattern hold into next week. Plan your day. You can expect cool nights...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Halloween 2022: Parties, haunted houses, scary movies, family events + more!

Spooky season is upon us! As the leaves change and the air begins to chill, the creepy crawlies come out to play and beckon for fun times to be had. Here’s a roundup of some of the many, local Halloween events happening this year, from family-friendly movie screenings and trunk-or-treating, to horrifyingly haunted mazes, costumed-performer cover shows, and so much more.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
