Manchester, NH

Michael D Jones
3d ago

And why is the NAACP meeting with the school this did not involve the school and what is the point of trying to teach the school how to handle racism when I am sure the school is teaching CRT which is all about racism. Sounds like the NAACP is just trying to get into the news and will use this as a fundraising gimmick

Nov. 1: The Ethics of Predictive Policing – join the discussion at XO Bistro

MANCHESTER, NH – Join Rashida Mohamed, Victim Witness Advocate at the Manchester Police Department, and Lieutenant Matthew Barter, Chief of Staff for Manchester Police, and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg for a community discussion about predictive policing, the ethical questions surrounding it, and how it relates to Manchester as a community.
Wilhelm honored as ‘Outstanding Rising Leader’ by national organization

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) was one of 16 elected officials from across the U.S. named to the Outstanding Rising Leaders list by the NewDEAL organization. The NewDEAL describes itself as a national network of rising state and local leaders who are pro-growth progressives, with...
City
Education
Society
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
The Derryfield School breaks ground on new ‘Dining Commons’

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 3 The Derryfield School put shovels into the ground on a new dining commons. Thanks in part to a generous donation of $2,500,000, the largest single gift in the School’s 58-year history, the entire Derryfield community will now be able to gather as one, in a building that will tie the campus together as originally envisioned during the master facilities planning process.
Nathan Stanton
James Mckim
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’

MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
VTDigger

Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty

The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
WMUR.com

Reported kidnapping in Boston was misunderstanding, police say

BOSTON — A reported kidnapping in Boston was nothing more than a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, police said they were investigating a report of a kidnapping in the area of 700 Commonwealth Ave. on the campus of Boston University. Police shared surveillance video...
BOSTON, MA

