Lompoc Record

Braves girls tennis team unbeaten in Ocean League matches

The Lompoc girls tennis team has responded to playing in a new CIF section and a new league by going 12-0 in Ocean League matches as of this writing. The Braves were 12-2, 12-0 overall. The Braves had clinched the league title with a win at home against Pioneer Valley Tuesday.
LOMPOC, CA

