KEYT
San Marcos spoils Senior Night as they sweep Dos Pueblos in girls volleyball
GOLETA, Calif. - The San Marcos Royals defeated Dos Pueblos in straight sets 25-22, 25-18 and 25-21. Before the game DP celebrated 11 seniors. Stanford-bound Chloe Hoffman had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Chargers who finish the Channel League at 9-5. San Marcos tied for second with Oxnard...
Oak Hills’ Shea Gabriel and Kendall Ness win Athletes of the Week honors
This week’s accomplishment: The wide receiver was quarterback Diego Lopez’s favorite target in a 49-16 victory over Hesperia on Oct. 6. Gabriel caught nine passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns. He now has eight touchdown passes on the season, along with 584 receiving yards. What do you...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
UCLA Softball Earns Commitment From 2024 Outfielder Rylee Slimp
The Bruins have earned their third commitment from an elite prospect in just over a week, setting them up for even more future success.
Lompoc Record
Braves girls tennis team unbeaten in Ocean League matches
The Lompoc girls tennis team has responded to playing in a new CIF section and a new league by going 12-0 in Ocean League matches as of this writing. The Braves were 12-2, 12-0 overall. The Braves had clinched the league title with a win at home against Pioneer Valley Tuesday.
