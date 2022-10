CHICAGO (AP) — It was Justin Fields. It was the offensive line. It was the receiving corps. The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around. Fresh off an encouraging second half at Minnesota, Fields and the Bears were shut down by Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders on national television. Chicago came up empty on three drives inside the Washington 10 during an ugly 12-7 loss Thursday night. “Plenty of opportunities in the game that we just didn’t finish,” Fields said. “So we’ve just got to get better with that.”

