Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in Phoenix
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In Phoenix
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Scottsdale Red Robin employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery of a Red Robin in Scottsdale where an employee was shot and killed in June. Investigators say the suspect robbed the same restaurant less than a month before the deadly shooting of Joseph Doyle.
12news.com
Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family
PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
AZFamily
Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
AZFamily
Friend remembers 2 GCU students from small town killed in wrong-way crash
Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. For the second time this week, a Phoenix baby has overdosed on fentanyl and a Valley pediatrician said this is a warning call for parents.
AZFamily
Mesa mom shot in head by ex-boyfriend describes year-long journey
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
AZFamily
Mesa mom shot in the head by ex-boyfriend shares story of survival a year later
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faith and family give Vanessa Martinez strength. The mom of four has been through the unimaginable. We first talked to her last year after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. Now, a year later, she hopes her story inspires other domestic violence survivors. “Without my babies and God, I would not be here,” said Martinez.
AZFamily
Woman struck by suspected intoxicated driver near Tolleson had leg, foot amputated
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman lost part of her legs after a man possibly high on drugs crashed into her car while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday, new court documents reveal. In court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family, a Department of Public Safety trooper said 40-year-old Duse-Timothy L. Coates was driving his Range Rover Evoque in the HOV lane when for some reason, went into the lane next to him and rear-ended the woman’s Hyundai near Avondale Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim’s car spun toward the far-right side of the freeway, struck a guardrail, and rolled over, which was when her right foot was severed, DPS said. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors amputated her left leg below the knee and her right leg below the ankle.
Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell. On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him...
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
On New Year's Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
58-Year-Old George Ybarra Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Bank robbery suspect arrested after foot chase in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody, arrested moments after a bank was robbed Tuesday in Casa Grande. Police were called to the report of a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 1276 E. Florence Blvd., west of Colorado Street, just before 3:30 p.m. Police say a man wearing a mask and gloves, with a handgun in his waistband, walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. Once cash was handed over, he ran toward a nearby neighborhood.
Valley men accused of trying to sell 400K fentanyl pills to undercover agent
AVONDALE, Ariz. — An undercover investigation in Avondale has resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of over 400,000 fentanyl pills, records show. On Sept. 21, undercover Homeland Security agents attempted to conduct a "buy-bust" operation by purchasing thousands of multi-colored fentanyl pills, referred to as "skittles" by investigators.
KTAR.com
Police seeking public’s help after 66-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Mesa
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of a 66-year-old man in Mesa. Gilbert Hill was crossing the street midblock near Broadway Road and Horne at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 when he was struck and killed by the vehicle, the Mesa Police Department said Wednesday.
AZFamily
Women caught after allegedly trying to rob Phoenix antique store a second time
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Owners of a local antique store say they’re out thousands of dollars after two women stole from them, and it was all caught on camera. The robbery happened at Antique Gatherings on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Owner, Amanda Wilson, says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. This ultimately led to a foot pursuit between Wilson, good Samaritans, and Phoenix Police. “These people knew what they were doing,” Wilson said.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
