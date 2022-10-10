Little Rock Zoo takes action after bird flu detected in Arkansas poultry flock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo announced Monday that all birds in the zoo are being moved indoors after a case of bird flu was discovered in Arkansas.
According to zoo officials, the move is being made "out of an abundance of caution."
The bird house will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Friday that an avian flu outbreak was identified at a Madison County farm.
The state has not had an avian flu outbreak since 2015 when 50.5 million birds were killed around the country in what was considered the most significant outbreak of the disease in United States history.
