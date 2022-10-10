Read full article on original website
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye reveals training accident with pro Amy Dowden
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye and Amy Dowden have well and truly been in the wars this series. Last seen performing the Cha Cha Cha in marvellous Movie Week – pun absolutely intended – they walked the National Television Awards red carpet together yesterday (October 13) where Digital Spy quizzed them on training accidents.
EE - Clenshaw's First Mistake...
Bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and most likely putting him front, left and centre in the Vic and a likely reunion with Kat!. Why oh Why? Alfie is a tired, worn out character who offers nothing new and now we are about to witness Kat & Alfie Part 671!!!
Well Done Emmerdale
Absolutely superb episode tonight. An acting masterclass from many of the cast. When Emmerdale is good, it’s normally fantastic and this was no different. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful....
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Married At First Sight UK's Jess Potter moves in with new boyfriend after leaving 'husband'
Married at First Sight UK star Jess Potter has revealed she has moved in with her new boyfriend. The star married Pjay Finch on the current series of the reality show, though the pair decided to part ways before their final decision. Jess has since been in a relationship with...
Emmerdale releases emotional Sally Dexter goodbye video after Faith's death airs
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released an emotional goodbye video featuring Sally Dexter after her character Faith Dingle’s death was aired on the soap. In the run-up to the big anniversary special this weekend, fans saw an hour-long episode on Thursday (October 13) focusing on Faith and her family as they realised they had to bid her a goodbye a lot sooner than expected.
Guest judges for the Masked Dancer final announced (spoilers)
🚨 John Bishop & Dawn French will join Peter, Oti & Davina for the FINAL of the Masked Dancer on Saturday 22nd October! (Jonathan Ross will be absent) #MaskedDancerUK.
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
What are your thoughts on Paddy Bever winning the Rising Star award
He acts exactly the same way as he does in real life and has the same mannerisms and the way he pauses for five seconds then takes an age to say something. I cant believe he won over people who have actually got acting talent. Is that what it takes to win an award these days by playing yourself. It is like Coronation Street must win something because it is a ITV soap.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announces fourth queen to sashay away
Drag Race UK spoilers follow. The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 had to show off their improvisation skills tonight. Joining Alan Carr on the faux chat show Catty Man following last week's shock elimination, the queens all demonstrated their skills. But it was Baby and Sminty Drop...
Eastenders - Phil Mitchells Best Rival?
I'd say Den Watts. He was the only one who the writers held in higher regard than Phil and thus allowed to 'beat' Phil. Den framing Phil for the armed robbery in late 2003 leading to Steve McFadden's two year break was the only time Phil ever suffered any long term consequences for anything.
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
Coronation Street's Paddy Bever teases changing relationship between Max Turner and David Platt
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Paddy Bever has teased "tension" and changing dynamics in the relationship between Max Turner and David Platt. Things are already starting to get difficult between the pair, especially after Max faces some shock accusations amid a school placement storyline. Speaking to Digital Spy...
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
Over 90 episodes of Desert Island Discs rediscovered
Including episodes with Bing Crosby, Ronnie Corbett, Dennis Goodwin & Bob Monkhouse David Hockney & many more. Article: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-63215698. The Bing Crosby edition is on Radio 4 Extra on Sunday at 1000, repeated 2100 and next Thursday at 1100 with James Stewart in the same slots the week after. I assume more to follow but schedules don't go any further yet.
