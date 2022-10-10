Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Why could a staple of Texas barbecue restaurants be in short supply this fall?
HOUSTON — While brisket and sausage are often the stars of any Texas barbecue plate, smoked turkey is a well-loved supporting player. And restaurants are warning the leaner treat could be hard to find in the next couple of months. Avian flu pandemic to blame for shortage. According to...
KWTX
Miss Texas makes history, inspires thousands as she prepares for Miss America
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She’s a law school graduate, nonprofit CEO, social media influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Texas. Averie Bishop became the 85th Miss Texas in June, but she said it still doesn’t feel real. “It feels like I am going through the ropes, doing the job, meeting...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy
As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
You can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How to Get Into the State Fair of Texas for $5 With NBC 5's Discount
If you bring five cans of food to the State Fair of Texas on Wednesdays, you can buy a ticket inside for just $5. “That is the best deal we offer on admission the entire run of the fair,” said Karissa Condoianis, vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Where is the cheapest place to live in Texas? We ranked 18 cities to find out
Everyone knows everything is bigger in Texas, but does that include the cost of living?
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Prepares to Celebrate 100 Years of State Parks
A celebration as big as the Lone Star State will be announced Tuesday as Texas gets ready to embrace 100 years of the state park system. Governor Pat Neff called for a State Parks Board back in 1923 to create camping and recreational spaces for families to enjoy. "His vision...
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
KTSA
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
H-E-B donates $1M for Texas State Parks
On Tuesday, H-E-B donated $1 million to commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks, according to a release.
Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'
A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog. "I was talking to my wife Emily...
Comments / 0