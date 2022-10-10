ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Earl Kulp, Miami Central

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Miami-Dade County is never short on athletes. The latest example is 2024 Earl Kulp out of Miami Central. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect is a Power-5 talent at cornerback or wide receiver. Kulp has helped the Rockets to a 6-0 start and No. 5 ranking in our latest poll. The Rockets ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Springs, FL
miamisprings.com

One Potato, Two Potatoes, Three Potatoes and More Dave Barry

This story is about a wild time with humorist Dave Barry and my spud gun on the roof of the now gone, Miami Herald building. We had made a trip to Iowa to see some relatives of a friend. They lived on a big farm with lots of machinery and while walking to the huge barn, we see a strange device leaning on the side of it that looked like some kind of a PVC pipe with a clear out plug. I said, “What’s that?” “Watch this” our host smiled. as he took a potato, shoved it through the sharp edges of the 2-foot barrel and jammed it almost to the end of the tube with a dowel. Through a small opening he shot some WD-40 and screwed it closed. As he ‘aimed’ it down range, and ‘clicked’ an attached BBQ igniter on the pipe, we heard a whoomp sound like a bazooka going off and saw the potato shoot through the air so fast it was hard to track the arc. This was a thrill I hadn’t felt since the last Electoral College count.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video

A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobras#Lions#American Football
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Rapid Deployment Force team returns from west coast

MIAMI - Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force, who have been assisting first responders on the west coast, returned home on Wednesday as a new group headed out."I am honored to be around such brave men and women, selfless men and women, who just went up there and did a week tour up there and a lot of humanitarian aid for a community that needed a lot of help," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.Ramirez said they're going to continue sending teams as long as there is a need for them. The team that...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

‘Swatting' Calls Cause Lockdowns at Multiple South Florida Schools

Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. "We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy