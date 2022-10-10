This story is about a wild time with humorist Dave Barry and my spud gun on the roof of the now gone, Miami Herald building. We had made a trip to Iowa to see some relatives of a friend. They lived on a big farm with lots of machinery and while walking to the huge barn, we see a strange device leaning on the side of it that looked like some kind of a PVC pipe with a clear out plug. I said, “What’s that?” “Watch this” our host smiled. as he took a potato, shoved it through the sharp edges of the 2-foot barrel and jammed it almost to the end of the tube with a dowel. Through a small opening he shot some WD-40 and screwed it closed. As he ‘aimed’ it down range, and ‘clicked’ an attached BBQ igniter on the pipe, we heard a whoomp sound like a bazooka going off and saw the potato shoot through the air so fast it was hard to track the arc. This was a thrill I hadn’t felt since the last Electoral College count.

