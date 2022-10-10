Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)

Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com . These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot.

Olivia Boger, North Medford

The sophomore midfielder/forward had a hat trick for the Black Tornado, scoring three goals in a 3-2 Southwest Conference victory at Grants Pass.

Cloe Chase, Marist Catholic

The junior attacking midfielder, and a co-captain, had a goal for the Spartans in an 8-0 win over Cottage Grove and a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over North Bend. Chase, who has 14 goals and five assists on the season, has scored in nine consecutive games she’s played.

Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, Sheldon

The sophomore forward scored two goals for the Irish in a 3-0 victory over Willamette in a Southwest Conference match at Sheldon High School. Cockerill-Gonzalez scored four more goals in a 5-0 home win over North Medford.

Hadley Cunningham, Sandy

The junior has been a standout in the back line for the Pioneers while also being able to bring the ball up and create chances on the attack. She scored the tying goal in the final 10 minutes in a 2-2 tie with Gresham and had five shots, as an outside back, in a 6-2 win over Reynolds.

Elisa Damori, Lakeridge

The junior forward tallied two goals for the Pacers in their 3-1 win over Newberg in a nonleague match at Newberg High School.

Isabella Driskell, North Medford

The sophomore forward/midfielder had three assists, helping the Black Tornado edge Grants Pass 3-2 in a Southwest Conference match at Grants Pass High School.

Ella Dzmura, Thurston

The senior, who controls the middle for the Colts, is the team leader in scoring and ranks second in assists. She helped the team get a 5-0 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League contest.

Paige Edmonson, Sutherlin

The junior forward scored five goals for the Bulldogs in their 8-0 home win over Coquille/Myrtle Point in a Special District 4 match.

Kamilla Grimmer, Philomath

The junior forward scored two goals for the Warriors in an 8-0 win over Sweet Home and had three goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory against Stayton.

Brooke Fairbanks, South Medford

The junior forward scored two goals for the Panthers in their 3-0 road win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest.

Ellie Felt, Sunset

The junior midfielder/forward scored both goals for the Apollos in their 2-0 win over Beaverton in a Metro League match at Beaverton High School.

Nayeli Flores, McKay

The senior midfielder/forward scored five goals for the Royal Scots in their 8-2 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at McKay High School.

Sela Freeman, Marist Catholic

The senior attacking midfielder, who is a team captain, had three goals and an assist for the Spartans in their 8-0 win over Cottage Grove. Freeman then scored four goals in a 6-0 victory over North Bend. She has 17 goals and six assists on the season.

Rhyli Grim, Gladstone

The forward continued her high-scoring senior season, tallying three more goals for the Gladiators in their 5-0 Tri-Valley Conference victory at Estacada.

Marlee Hammer, Corvallis

The junior scored three goals for the Spartans in their 6-0 victory over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at Corvallis High School.

Lauren Harding, Ridgeview

The senior forward came through in the clutch, scoring the winning goal in the 75th minute for the Ravens in their 1-0 victory over Mountain View in a key Intermountain Conference match at Ridgeview.

Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin

The sophomore forward scored three goals for the Pioneers in their 8-0 victory over Umatilla in a Special District 5 match at McLoughlin.

Haley Holbrook , Parkrose

The senior is called a “captain and leader on and off the field” by coach Dorothy Schlotz for the Broncos, who picked up their first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Centennial.

Dakota Hyland, Pleasant Hill

The junior midfielder scored two goals for the Billies in their 6-0 win over Elmira in a Special District 3 match at Pleasant Hill.

Kara Kammerman, St. Helens

The senior forward/midfielder came through with a hat trick, scoring three goals for the Lions in their 6-1 win over Rainier/Clatskanie in a Cowapa League contest at Clatskanie City Park.

Caile Lader, North Marion

The junior midfielder had a total of three goals and five assists for the Huskies in wins over Cascade and Sweet Home, giving her five goals and eight assists this season.

Joanna Long, Forest Grove

The junior defender, who also is a team captain, is a key player in the back for the Vikings and has played every minute, including in a 7-1 Pacific Conference win over Liberty.

Olivia Lukrofka, Grant

The senior midfielder had a goal and two assists for the Generals in a 4-2 victory over Franklin in Portland Interscholastic League play. She scored a goal in a 2-0 win against Cleveland.

Paige Meador, Marist Catholic

The senior center back/defensive midfielder had one assist in an 8-0 win over Cottage Grove and two assists in a 6-0 win at North Bend for the Spartans. Meador has a team-high eight assists for the season while also helping the team post eight shutout victories.

Gaby Montes, Thurston

The sophomore, with her aggressive play, getting to every loose ball first and controlling play in the middle of the field, has stepped up for the Colts and helped them get a 5-0 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League match at Hamlin Middle School.

Sasha Moran, Newport

The sophomore forward scored three goals for the Cubs in their 6-3 win at Cascade in an Oregon West Conference match.

Autumn Murray, Cascade Christian

The senior midfielder scored two goals for the Challengers in their 3-0 win over Lost River/Bonanza in a Special District 4 match at the Lithia & Driveway Fields.

Avery Porter, Tualatin

The senior midfielder, and a team captain, scored both goals for the Timberwolves in their 2-0 win over rival Tigard in a Three Rivers League match. She scored a goal in a 2-0 league victory over St. Mary’s Academy.

Amity Rogers, Sprague

The junior forward/midfielder scored two second-half goals for the Olympians in a 3-2 Central Valley Conference loss at West Salem.

Keara Saks, David Douglas

The junior center back is an integral player on the defensive line for the Scots. Saks had multiple stops to help limit the offensive attacks of Clackamas and Nelson in Mt. Hood Conference play.

Katelyn Sanders, Beaverton

The senior center back has been instrumental for the Beavers when it comes to game-saving tackles, stopping numerous counter attacks and maintaining a solid presence in the back line. Sanders also helped the team get a 3-1 win over Mountainside in a key Metro League game at Beaverton High School.

Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville

The freshman forward scored the winning goal for the Wildcats in a 1-0 win over La Salle Prep, and she had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory against Milwaukie.

Shelby Simon, Sandy

The junior had two goals and an assist to help the Pioneers post a 6-2 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference match. She had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 conference tie with Gresham.

Zoe Stenstrom, McDaniel

The junior midfielder, who turned in her usual critical play in the midfield, recovering the ball and retaining possession, also scored her first goal of the season, coming on a shot from 25 yards, for the Mountain Lions in their 3-1 win over Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League match.

Saylor Swanson, North Marion

The senior forward, and a team captain, had a total of five goals and an assist for the Huskies in wins over Cascade and Sweet Home, giving her nine goals and two assists for the season.

Ella Weathers, Sherwood

The senior forward/midfielder scored three goals and added two assists for the Bowmen in their 5-3 win over Forest Grove in a key Pacific Conference match at Forest Grove High School. Weathers had three goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Newberg.

Micah Wicks, Sutherlin

The senior forward had a hat trick for the Bulldogs, scoring three goals in their 8-0 home win over Coquille/Myrtle Point in a Special District 4 match.