GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week is winding down. We’ll end the week on a sunny note, but clouds will increase this weekend. Our weekend is quickly approaching. Two different weather features will affect us this weekend, but neither of them will bring any big weather hiccups with them. The first system is an upper level disturbance that will track over Colorado on Saturday. There’s just enough moisture for an increase in clouds. The moisture is limited, however, so rain is unlikely. A larger upper level low pressure circulation will track south of us over Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. It will be just close enough to increase the clouds on Sunday and Monday. Rain will generally stay well south of us, but some rain may occasionally sneak as far north as Cortez, Durango, and the San Juan Mountains.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO